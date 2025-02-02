Hulu's new series, Paradise, has only aired a few episodes so far, but it's already clear that Julianne Nicholson's character, Samantha/Sinatra, is one of the most intriguing parts of the show. The more we get to know about her background (a billionaire owner of a start-up who had a young son who tragically passed away), the more fascinating and mysterious her character has become. Sinatra is obviously pulling the strings in the town, but is she a true villain or a woman who has simply been molded by trauma? No matter who she turns out to be, the character is a compelling part of the series because of the immensely talented actor who plays her. In fact, with roles in projects such as Boardwalk Empire, Masters of Sex, and The Outsider, Nicholson is no stranger to playing powerful and complex women. But her true breakout role was in the 2021 HBO miniseries that landed her an Emmy, Mare of Easttown.

'Mare of Easttown' Is a Gripping Crime Series

When Mare of Easttown first premiered, the initial buzz was about Kate Winslet. The phenomenal Oscar-winning actor delivers a stripped-down, glamour-free performance as Detective Mare Sheehan, who is investigating the death of a teenage mother in the town she grew up in. But as the miniseries played out, more eyes became glued to Nicholson's performance as Mare's childhood best friend, Lori Ross. In just seven episodes, Mare does her best to avoid her own personal demons while trying to track down who killed the young girl. The series is a thrilling mystery that offers several red herrings, some devastating twists, and an intense look at a small town that is torn apart by secrets and violence. Mare of Easttown explores the long-lasting impacts of trauma on an individual, on a family, and within a community, but it also remains a captivating story because of the engrossing murder mystery at its center. As the story races towards the finale, there is a predominant feeling that no one can truly outrun their past forever.

Julianne Nicholson Offers a Moving Performance in 'Mare of Easttown'