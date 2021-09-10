Mare Sheehan’s (Kate Winslet) struggle to face the pain of losing her teenaged son to suicide (Cody Castro as Kevin Sheehan) is the heart of Mare of Easttown. Mare is the detective of Easttown, a small town in Philadelphia’s western suburbs. Providing the series a criminal drama framework is the murder of Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny), a local, young teenage mother. In fact, everyone is considered a local in Mare of Easttown. The town’s tight physical perimeter is how its residents know and relate to each other.

There is a time bomb to this connectivity that kicks into gear for Mare because she is involved in everyone’s business, or not involved enough, according to Dawn Bailey (Enid Graham), a former classmate of Mare’s, over the case of her daughter, Katie Bailey’s (Caitlin Houlihan) disappearance. One person’s pain spreads over the town, in the same way that Mare’s singular experience at losing her son to suicide creates the tight-lipped shell Mare keeps around herself and approaches everyone with.

Mare does her job but is becoming unhinged. She feels these investigations acutely because she is also a mother with unresolved experiences of loss, pain, and guilt. Mare is seeped in family breakages and attempts to move forward from personal and work ends; her work is not really a separate compartment of living.

She slips up when havoc in her personal life leads her to compromise her oath as a detective. At Mare’s home, she lives with her mother, Helen (Jean Smart), and together they raise Mare's preschool-aged grandson, Drew (Izzy King). His surviving parent, Carrie Layden (Sosie Bacon), Kevin’s girlfriend, is a recovering drug addict and unable to care for him. Taking care of Drew is a double edged, beautiful sword for Mare and Helen. They have their own tension, stemming from Helen’s emotional unavailability when Mare was young, yet are united cross-generationally as stable, loving matrilineal forces for Drew.

Mare spins out when Carrie announces that she is petitioning for custody of Drew. She is devastated at the thought of losing Drew and fears for his safety - is Carrie ready? Hitting her pain acutely, Mare acknowledges the bond between a mother and child, reminding her of the opportunities she and Kevin lost. Mare ultimately tells her mother that Carrie is his mother, not them. But, Mare’s grief at holding all this together takes over her judgement. She plants drugs in Carrie’s car, knowing that her petition for custody will be denied. Mare’s boss, Chief Carter (John Douglas Thompson), figures this out and suspends Mare.

On the heels of Dawn’s public crusade to criticize Mare and the department, Chief Carter announces that county detective Colin Zabel (Evan Peters) will join Easttown to investigate Katie’s disapearance and Erin’s murder. While there is a romantic angling to their dynamic, Colin is ultimately a foil for Mare’s empathetic side. Investigating Erin’s murder leads them to free two girls imprisoned and abused by a local man. While they are apprehending him, Colin is shot, his death punctuating her feelings of responsibility for Kevin’s suicide. Kevin was also on the autism spectrum and a drug addict. Mare forever asks herself what she could have done differently to support Kevin and whether different decisions could have kept him alive.

Mare responds to a call early in the series from Beth (Chinasa Ogbuagu) about her brother, Freddie (Dominique Johnson). In the seeming absence of parents, Beth takes on a mothering role, at this moment scared he is locked inside his house. It is clear that Mare knows Beth and Freddie well. Beth often worries about Freddie, an opiod addict, and the nature of the call is unsurprising for the opioid epidemic in their town. There is also a suffocation to Easttown’s self-knowingness. It is a metaphor for Mare’s ability to suffocate her own pain about Kevin until she can’t anymore.

Mothers’ agony is thus a central theme to Mare of Easttown, providing an increasingly tense, diverse context to examine the possibilities for individual emotion and experience when mothers are faced with some of the worst situations that could happen to their children. By the series' end, Mare arrests her best friend, Lori’s (Julianne Nicholson) young son, Ryan Ross (Cameron Mann), for Erin’s murder. When they meet after some time, Lori, halting at first, crumples into Mare. Lori’s fury is hard to put into words, but her pain is overpowering. At some level, she understands that taking her son away was necessary to Mare’s work. Erin, too, was a mother, and her family deserves justice for her murder.

Then, there is Mare's relationship with Helen. Helen, a single parent like Mare, was hard on her as a child, expecting too much of Mare at a young age. As an adult and a grandmother to Kevin, she no doubtedly feels her own angst and guilt over what happened with him, starting with his childhood struggles into adult addiction. During the course of the series, she is often the comic relief, offering quips with a sharpness that Mare inherited but the air of someone who has long since accepted herself, in all of her shortcomings.

At the series' end, Helen apologizes to Mare for not being a good mother. Her urge, though, is hoping that Mare can also learn about self-forgiveness and stop blaming herself for Kevin’s death. Mare accepts her apology with a smile and receptivity contrasting her emotional mainstay. But Mare is changing, having started therapy towards the series end. Mare realizes that judging herself keeps her from mourning as well as apologizing to her daughter, Siobhan Sheehan (Angourie Rice), who finds Kevin when it should have been Mare that did. These scenes with her daughter and own mother are full of heart and pain, in the order of heart dissipating pain and opening up hope.

