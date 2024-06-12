The Big Picture Exciting news for Mare of Easttown fans: HBO is in early talks for a second season after the success of the first.

Mare of Easttown fans, there’s good news! The makers of the Kate Winslet-led miniseries are considering a second season after all, Variety reports. The 2021 HBO miniseries created and written by Brad Ingelsby was critically acclaimed and left fans wanting more. Right after the miniseries ended with a successful run, there were expectations for another season, however, to no avail. Nonetheless, in a new interview, HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi revealed that another season is indeed under “early discussions.”

The HBO miniseries followed Detective Sergeant Mare Sheehan (Winslet), who returns to her hometown of Easttown to solve the murder of a local teenager. The case strikes a certain chord with her as she’s in a dark place in her personal life. As she investigates the case in a town she spent most of her life in, horrific truths emerge. The series also struck a chord with fans not only with a thrilling plot but also for its performances. Orsi revealed that after the 2021 Emmys, “we did run to have discussions about a Season 2. But it did feel too soon.”

However, while nothing is in the works, Orsi divulged “We are having early discussions about whether it might be time to start thinking of building something. We might be willing to figure out with Mare, years later, picking her up — not on the heels of where she ended, but there have been years for the character that have passed. Who is she now?” It’ll be a compelling turn to see what Mare and the other characters have been up to in the time in between and how they evolve. Orsi further revealed that she expects to speak with both Winslet and Ingelsby as well as EP Mark Roybal “and see if there’s any viability to everyone saying yes again.”

'Mare of Easttown' Was an Instant Hit

While HBO is known for its high quality shows, Mare of Easttown left an instant impression on its audience with its story, characters, acting, and relatable representation of women. The series has an approval rating of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes garnering fans and critics’ love. It received sixteen nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards and won four. The cast includes power pack performers like Julianne Nicholson as Lori, Jean Smart as Helen, Angourie Rice as Siobhan, David Denman as Frank, Neal Huff as Father Dan, Guy Pearce as Richard, Cailee Spaeny as Erin, Evan Peters as Detective Colin and many more.

All episodes of Mare of Easttown are available to stream on Max.