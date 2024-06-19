The Big Picture Mare of Easttown delivered a perfect ending that resolved the case and showed character growth.

A second season risks undermining the original themes and impact of the show.

Not every successful limited series needs a continuation; some stories are best left as standalones.

“It’s not TV, it’s HBO” is a phrase used by the broadcasting network since its inception, and today it still feels relevant. Even though rival services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ put out a significant quantity of ambitious programs, HBO has consistently aired some of the best television that aspires to the same ambitions as cinema. In addition to the typical slate of drama shows and comedies, HBO has mastered the art of the limited series, with high-quality programs like Angels in America, John Adams, Band of Brothers, and Generation Kill among others all sweeping their respective Emmy categories. Given the tremendous praise leveled at the crime miniseries Mare of Easttown, it's unsurprising that the show has been rumored to be continuing in a second season.

Set in Easttown, a fictional suburb in Philadelphia, the series follows the police detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) as she investigates the death of teenage mother Erin (Cailee Spaeny). It’s a personal case for Mare, who is also grieving the loss of her son and trying to protect both his ex-girlfriend Carrie (Sosie Bacon) and her grandchild. What begins as a straightforward “whodunit” turns into a beautiful analysis of community healing, and explores the grieving process in a far more intimate way than most drama shows are capable of. While it received many award nominations and delivered a pitch-perfect final episode, Mare of Easttown works best as a great standalone story that doesn’t need a continuation.

‘Mare of Easttown’ Had a Perfect Ending

As with any “whodunit” mystery, the success of Mare of Easttown was always going to be judged on whether showrunner Brad Ingelsby and director Craig Zobel could pull off an ending that justified the viewers’ investment in the case. Thankfully, Mare of Easttown’s last episode not only wrapped up the actual investigation but indicated that the characters had significantly changed as a result of their experiences. It’s revealed that Ryan Ross (Cameron Mann) killed Erin after discovering that she'd been having an affair with his father, John (Joe Tippett), with the family planning to let Ryan's uncle Billy (Robbie Tann) take the fall for her murder. Mare discovers the truth after confronting Ryan’s mother Lori (Julianne Nicholson), a difficult decision considering their prior friendship. It’s evident that while justice has been served, the community will take a long time to heal; nasty accusations are made throughout the case, revealing the divisions that exist between assumed friends.

While the conclusion of the investigation is a necessary storyline for the series to pull off, the strength of Mare of Easttown’s finale is seeing Mare reconnect with her family. Throughout the series, Mare has been hoping that her ex-husband Frank (David Denman), daughter Siobhan (Angourie Rice), and mother Helen (Jean Smart) will forgive her for “allowing” Kevin to take his own life. As the last shot reveals, Mare really needs to forgive herself; although she has faults as a mother and cop, she cannot spend the rest of her life blaming herself for Kevin’s issues. It was a powerful depiction of mental health that acknowledged that the fight against depression and anxiety is not easily “won”; it's something that Mare will deal with for the rest of her life.

‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Would Contradict the Show’s Themes

The beauty of Mare of Easttown’s finale is that it hints at storylines that don’t necessarily need to be seen played out. It’s expected that the police force will continue to struggle to fill the void that was created by the loss of Detective Colin Zabel (Evan Peters), whose death was easily one of the show’s most upsetting and shocking moments. Similarly, Mare’s relationship with the author Richard Ryan (Guy Pearce) will likely continue, even if the show doesn’t commit to detailing their future. The brilliance of Mare of Easttown is that it does not offer “easy solutions” to some of the more complex problems; having a touch of ambiguity within the final scenes help the show feel more authentic as a slice-of-life story.

A second season of Mare of Easttown would have to introduce a new murder case, which may struggle to live up to the impact that Erin’s death had in the first season. Erin’s murder forced Easttown to reflect on its legacy and realize that there was a lurking darkness underneath the town’s positive image. That level of deconstructive analysis wouldn’t be capable in another case that focuses on a new victim. A second season of Mare of Easttown would either have to introduce a new victim, which would make it harder to bridge an emotional connection, or kill off one of the established leads, which could be counterintuitive to the themes of the first season.

Not Every Great Limited Series Needs a Continuation

It’s become an increasingly popular trend for shows originally marked as limited series to be continued into drama shows. While shows like True Detective, Fargo, and The White Lotus have succeeded by becoming “anthology” programs that only have light connections between seasons, the announcements about the future of Mare of Easttown seem to indicate that Winslet would be reprising her role as Mare. Standalone shows that try to continue with their original cast are usually doomed; Big Little Lies and Your Honor are two recent examples of second seasons that simply didn’t work. It would be unfortunate for Mare of Easstown to compromise its perfect ending for the sake of stretching the story past the point of availability.

While there’s undeniably excitement about what the creative team could do when working together again, Mare of Easttown fans are best suited to check out Winslet’s other television projects. Her recent star role on the HBO political satire The Regime may not have landed with as significant of an impact as Mare, but it's still a bold and inventive work of storytelling that any fan of Winslet’s should certainly check out.

