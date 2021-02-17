HBO has released the teaser trailer for Mare of Easttown starring Kate Winslet as the titular Mare. In addition to Winslet, the seven-episode limited series stars Guy Pearce, Evan Peters, Jean Smart, David Denman, Julianne Nicholson, and Cailee Spaeny. Mare of Easttown is created and written by Brad Ingelsby (The Way Back, Out of the Furnace), with all seven episodes directed by The Hunt's Craig Zobel. (A notable change considering Gavin O'Connor was attached to direct when the limited series was first announced back in 2019).

The Mare of Easttown trailer is a dark, moody affair which places as much emphasis on location as it does on the characters populating this story. We're first introduced to Mare Sheehan (Winslet), a detective in a small Pennsylvania town who carries the weight of fading hometown glory on her shoulders. As she grapples with events from her past, Mare is also assigned to investigate the murder of a young girl. In typical crime drama fashion, Mare's personal life and professional duties begin to blur and impact each other, leading Mare down a twisty path. But hey, at least there's Pearce's charming barfly of a romantic interest to keep Mare grounded, right?

Image via HBO

Mare of Easttown premieres on April 18 on HBO at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will be available on HBO Max after its original airing. Check out the official teaser below. For more, find out what's coming to HBO and HBO Max through the end of February.

Here's the official synopsis for Mare of Easttown:

This limited series stars Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her. 'Mare of Easttown' is an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.

Share Share Tweet Email

Jesse Plemons to Lead Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ as DiCaprio Moves to Supporting Plemons reportedly passed on Jordan Peele's new movie for the role.