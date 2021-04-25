Mare of Easttown, the new HBO miniseries starring Kate Winslet as the titular character, is a well-crafted character portrait of a small-town police detective dealing with loss, regret, and managing a life that her community constantly reminds her peaked when she was a high-school basketball star several decades prior. But Mare of Easttown is also a murder mystery, and, as with all multi-episode TV murder mysteries dating back to at least Twin Peaks, those of us watching are going to spend the next several weeks highlighting suspects, combing for clues, and trying to figure out who killed poor Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny).

Thus, we give to you our Mare of Easttown suspect board, where I will be counting down the show’s potential culprits, ranked in order from most likely to have committed the crime down to least likely. I’m watching week to week, at the same pace you are, and this list will be adjusted and updated each and every Monday as new episodes are released and new information is revealed to us. Let’s kick things off, shall we?

THE SUSPECTS:

9. Lori Ross (Julianne Nicholson)

One of Mare’s friends and high-school classmates. There is honestly no good plot-related reason to add her to this list, but if I were writing a TV show where an unassuming forty-something woman ended up being slowly revealed as a deranged murderer I would 100 percent cast Nicholson in the part because, quite frankly, she’s an amazing actress who seems too talented for the role she’s so far been given.

8. Deacon Mark Burton (James McArdle)

Mare’s cousin and a local clergyman. So, when I see a guy in a murder mystery wearing a priest’s collar, I immediately think, “Yeah, that guy’s got some dark secrets.” Maybe that’s just me? Okay, I’ll put my prejudices aside. For now.

7. Freddie Hanlon (Dominique Johnson)

Freddie is a local junkie who is caught robbing his sister’s house and gets sent to a local shelter for the night. Could he have bolted from the shelter early and bumped into Erin as she left the woods that night? Possibly. Although, so far, Freddie seems more like a tragic cautionary tale – and a stand-in for the more mundane crimes Mare is used to dealing with -- than a murderer.

6. Siobhan Sheehan (Angourie Rice)

Mare’s daughter, who helped save Erin from Dylan and Brianna’s attack. So why is she on this list? Well, because she very well may have been the last person to see Erin alive. Also, Rice is a major talent, and I’d expect you’d cast her when you have a character with many different shades to show.

5. Dawn Bailey (Enid Graham)

Dawn’s daughter is the girl who went missing one year ago. Dawn is now also suffering from cancer and blaming Mare for not doing her job. Could she have reached some sort of breaking point, leading to a violent act? Right now, it seems unlikely, but if the two cases end up being in any way related, Dawn could end up being a person of interest.

4. The Peeping Tom

Right now, we don’t even know who this character is. It could be someone unknown to the audience or someone else already on this list. But for the moment, we’ll give him his own listing, as the ferret-looking intruder definitely has the community of Easttown on edge.

3. Kenny McMenamin (Patrick Murney)

Kenny is Erin’s dad, and he seems unhinged from the get-go, lashing out at Erin over her life choices and the mac-and-cheese dinner that she serves way too hot. Based solely on what the series has shown us so far, Kenny seems like one of the more obvious suspects. Although, considering how Twin Peaks wrapped up the mystery of who killed Laura Palmer -- 30-year-old spoiler alert! – most televised murder mysteries have been reluctant to go back to the “daddy did it” well.

2. Dylan and Brianna (Jack Mulhern and Mackenzie Lansing)

I’m packaging these two together because right now it seems like if either of them is the killer, then most likely both of them were complicit. Dylan is Erin’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her one-year-old son. Brianna is Dylan’s new girlfriend and not too happy with the fact that Erin recently sent Dylan some enticing text messages. The both play a brutal practical joke on Erin, luring her out to the woods via a catfishing scheme before roughing her up a bit, and are among the last people to be shown interacting with her. Still, they seem so shamelessly evil here that it ultimately would be surprising if either committed the actual crime. It may depend on what kind of show Mare of Easttown ends up being: Is it a character study where the reveal of the killer ends up being somewhat incidental and obvious? Or is it a true whodunnit that will be throwing twists and red herrings at us on a week-to-week basis? We’ll have to stay tuned.

1. Richard Ryan (Guy Pearce)

In the series’ first episode, Richard is the character who is the furthest outside of Mare’s circle, which also means he immediately raises suspicions. Richard is a one-hit-wonder novelist who’s new to town and guest lecturing at a local college. Late in the premiere, he introduces himself to Mare at a local bar and before long they’re back at his house for a fully clothed middle-aged quickie. Richard seems like a bit of a sad sack whose life hasn’t turned out quite how he wanted. The mere fact that he’s played by an actor of Pearce’s caliber could be mean that HBO wanted top-end talent for this show or it could mean that, you know, he’s the fucking murderer. One sign that he could be innocent: At the same time Mare is investigating Erin’s death, she’s also still looking into a young girl’s disappearance that occurred one year ago. Richard hasn’t been in town that long, so if the two deaths end up being linked, that could rule him out. He was also with Mare the night of the murder, although she left his house before dawn. Did that leave him with enough time to commit the crime? It's possible!

WHODUNNIT?:

It’s a fool’s errand to pick a killer in week one of a whodunnit, but if we had to choose right now, we’d go with Pearce’s slightly oddball writer. Dylan, Brianna, and Kenny seem too obvious, but what we’ve seen so far forces us to strongly consider them. Everyone else is currently a longshot, but it’s the longshots that often pay off in the end.

Mare of Easttown airs Sundays at 10pm PST on HBO.

