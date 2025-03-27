Maren Morris is back, and she’s got a lot to say. On Thursday, March 27, the Grammy-winning singer shared her new single, “Carry Me Through.” The song is the lead single from her upcoming fourth album, Dreamsicle.

On “Carry Me Through,” Morris can’t help but look forward to the days ahead. She bluntly opens the piano-driven ballad, singing “feels like the worst year is always the one you're in.” But throughout the painfully relatable track, she learns that at the end of the day, she can only rely on herself for her own happiness. “I know tomorrow's gon' come / Preaching to a choir of one It's taking me a while, I'll get there soon / Plenty of hands held out / But I'm still the one who has to choose / To carry me through,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

While the song may sonically be more downtempo than some of her biggest singles, Morris shares a message of hope amid tough times, reminding the listener that they can always make it through on their own. In the song’s accompanying video, Morris is seen in black-and-white in a room on a chair, then in the desert, embracing those tough feelings. Soon after, Morris can be seen in color, smiling again after a rough season.

Maren Morris Is Finding The Joy In Change

A lot has happened since the release of Morris’ 2022 album Humble Quest. That year, she called out country singer Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, for making a transphobic post on Instagram, and was labeled a "lunatic country music person” by Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson. Thankfully, she decided to wear this label with honor and incorporate it into her fan merch. Two years later, Morris herself would reveal that she is also a member of the LGBTQ+ community, sharing on Instagram that she is bisexual.

But in the years between, Morris endured heartache. She filed for divorce from her ex-husband, singer Ryan Hurd, in October 2023, after five years of marriage. The former couple reached a divorce settlement in January 2024.

Morris has never been one to shy away from the tough feelings in her music, and given everything she’s been through in the past three years, we know that we’re in for a heartbreakingly beautiful emotional rollercoaster. Though the country influences are strong, Morris has collaborated with producers Jack Antonoff, songwriter Julia Michaels, and indie band Muna for this next musical chapter, signaling some of her most sonically ambitious work yet.

Fans can look forward to hearing Dreamsicle in full upon its release on Friday, May 9.

