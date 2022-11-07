Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale has seen success since its debut in 2017, spanning five seasons (with a final one in the works) thanks to the talents of Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, and Joseph Fiennes. Adapted from the 1985 novel by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, the series has received high praise for its bold and uncomfortable subject matter: it looks at a theocratic, dystopian society where fertile women serve as concubines for the barren in a depleted birth rate in America. Although the series only covered material from the book in the first season, Margaret Atwood has been an executive producer since day one, ensuring the show aligns with her original dystopian vision.

However, The Handmaid's Tale isn't her only novel: she has written books that tackle similar themes—oppression, environmental crisis, trauma, religion, power politics, and sexual identity. Her works often encapsulate strong women who are victims of broken systems, fighting for their freedom and power. Several of her novels have already jumped from page to screen—The Handmaid’s Tale, Alias Grace, and some of her short stories for The Atwood Stories. From The Testaments to The Heart Goes Last, Margaret Atwood has produced many novels that have the potential to rise to fame, just as The Handmaid’s Tale has as a series.

'The Testaments' (2019)

The sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments is a continuation of the lives of three characters fifteen years after the book’s content (or season 1 of the series), offering a broader perspective outside Offred. Because The Handmaid’s Tale series covers a large dynamic of character storylines, dramatic plots, and explanations of the political sphere in Gilead, the show is often critiqued for missing out on detailing the lives of important background characters such as Hannah (Jordana Blake), Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), and baby Nichole.

Margaret Atwood wrote the sequel with that in mind, providing individual chapters focused on Aunt Lydia, Agnes—a young woman in Gilead, and Daisy—a young woman in Canada, and how their lives eventually cross. With Hulu and MGM confirming that The Testaments series is in the works under the guidance of The Handmaid’s Tale showrunner Bruce Miller, the sequel is sure to be popular with viewers who can’t get enough of the Gileadean society.

'Hag-Seed' (2016)

Hag-Seed is a modern interpretation of The Tempest by William Shakespeare that sees theatre director Felix caught between the storm of his revival show The Tempest and his downfall following loss, heartbreak, and failure. Felix is betrayed by his friend Tony when he convinces the board to remove him as artistic director in favor of himself, meaning Felix is without a job and, more importantly, has no involvement in his beloved production.

Attached to his work because of the loss of his wife Nadia and daughter Miranda years prior, Felix isolates himself until he finds a position at a prison where Tony and another board member Sal oversee through a literary program. Embroiled in a plan of revenge and art, Felix reinvigorates The Tempest with prisoners who have no idea what they are in for. Hag-Seed is a unique adaptation of the Shakespearean classic that is artful, empathetic, and provides a meaningful connection to the original. Viewers who enjoy series about revenge, madness, prison settings would love a ‘Hag-Seed’ adaptation.

'Cat's Eye' (1988)

A story of a journey into femininity, toxic relationships, and finding oneself in premeditated gender identities, Cat’s Eye is a novel that could become a poignant series that captures the current zeitgeist that questions typical gender roles and expectations. A flashback narrative, Elaine—an artist back in her hometown for her exhibition—comes to terms with her childhood of odd-ball parents who were heavily invested in their entomological work and friends who she later learned weren’t who they seemed as they grew older.

When new girl Cordelia joins Elaine’s friend group, the dynamics eventually shift into a power-play, with Cordelia at the top and Elaine as the one subject to bullying. Through their formative years, Elaine and Cordelia’s relationship ebbs and flows, shaping Elaine’s identity with other women and her art. Because of the novel’s ability to comment on the struggles of women in their coming-of-age during the emotionally tough years of middle and high school, ‘Cat’s Eye’ has the potential to be written akin to series such as Thirteen Reasons Why and Euphoria while packing a punch on confronting topics like The Handmaid’s Tale.

'Bodily Harm' (1981)

Bodily Harm follows the mundane, depleting life of Rennie Wilford—a young freelance writer in Canada who dreams of working as a journalist who writes to make a difference in the world. Rennie has survived breast cancer but loses the love of her life after her mastectomy; she powers through her menial job, and to top it off, her apartment gets broken into.

However, when Rennie travels to a Caribbean island for a travel piece amidst a revolution, she takes an interest in Paul—a key player in the uprising. Like The Handmaid’s Tale, Bodily Harm showcases a woman who is stuck in a power struggle against men and her realization of the trauma she has endured. It comments on the harm of female passiveness at the hands of male control, a political thriller that has grounds for popularity in a series.

'Surfacing' (1972)

Similar to Cat’s Eye, Surfacing follows the narrator recounting her life to piece together during her journey to Alaska. With her partner Joe and friends Anna and David, the unnamed narrator treks to Alaska in search of her father, who has gone missing.

As the narrator uncovers more about her past, she slowly descends into madness. Although Surfacing had a film adaptation in 1981 starring Kathleen Beller and R.H Thomson, it was heavily critiqued for its failure to portray the “unfilmable” plot adequately. Perhaps a series—which provides a longer time frame for exploration—would allow Surfacing to shine.

'The Robber Bride' (1993)

The Robber Bride intertwines the perspectives of three friends—Roz, Charis, and Tony—who bond through monthly lunches after the funeral of their nemesis, Zenia. Zenia has ruined each of the women’s relationships by stealing their partners. Through each chapter, the characters reveal their previous friendships with Zenia and how she successfully turned each partner to her side.

However, when Zenia turns up at the same café five years after her supposed death, the women individually track her down and ask for her version of the truth—from her "death" to why she felt compelled to ruin relationships. Throughout the novel, the truth becomes more unclear, regardless of perspective, and reflects on power dynamics between women. The Robber Bride could be a great drama series that uses an ensemble cast to show the lives of Tony, Roz, Charis, and Zenia, as the show explores the individual truths of each character.

'Lady Oracle' (1976)

Lady Oracle follows an emotionally disparaged romance novelist—Joan Foster—who has continually struggled with conflicts in her life and hid herself away to deal with her problems. From the criticism imposed by her mother for her weight as a child, the embarrassment of her career, her work as a mistress for a Polish count, and her affair with a performance artist after relationship troubles with her bipolar husband Arthur, Joan has come to a breaking point.

After her newfound success as a feminist poet, Joan again runs from her troubles when she receives a blackmail attempt. To the extreme, Joan fakes her death and runs away to Italy. Lady Oracle could be an interesting series for those who enjoy exploring how a character can decline.

'The Edible Woman' (1969)

A must-read for those who enjoy the exploration of gender stereotypes and its effects on individuals, Margaret Atwood’s debut novel The Edible Woman is still synonymous with her success, behind The Handmaid’s Tale of course. The novel delves into the psyche of a young woman named Marion, who becomes detached from reality after getting engaged. Her struggles then deflect into an unhealthy relationship with food, where she stops eating foods that she links to people and issues in her life.

Consumed by it, Marion feels controlled by food and her relationship, where her eating disorder becomes a metaphorical cannibalistic approach to a silent protest of everything she fears in life that is expected of her. The Edible Woman has the potential to become a creepy arthouse-style series, akin to other stories of societal disenchantment like Fight Club or Taxi Driver, that uses trepidation as a cannon into madness.

'The Blind Assassin' (2000)

The Blind Assassin is a story for those who love characterization as a focal point of the plot, where revisiting the past provides an unsettling look into memory and secrets and embedded trauma that surfaces or is realized in later years. The story follows an elderly Iris Chase, who illuminates her relationships and stand-out events of her life as it flutters in and out of the past and the present.

After the death of her sister Laura due to a car accident in 1945, Iris begins to understand the circumstances that led to her death. Between Iris’ recollections is excerpts from a novel called The Blind Assassin, which uncovers clues into the life of Laura. The Blind Assassin, due to its traversing through the past and present, could easily make up episodes within a series, using its murder-mystery genre to explore the novel within the novel.

'The Heart Goes Last' (2015)

Another story of trust and truth in a relationship, The Heart Goes Last, is a dystopian novel set in an experimental setting. The plot follows Charmaine and Stan—a poverty-stricken couple forced to live in their car and survive off tips. When the chance at a better life shines in their face, they jump at the opportunity, unaware of the consequences. Positron, a socio-economic experiment, offers individuals a stable income and secure job, where each month they rotate between serving as an inmate in jail or as a staff member. The catch is when Charmaine and Stan enter their jail rotation, another couple, called "alternates," occupy their home.

Unable to interact or know anything about the couple, corporate control and self-restraint exercise strain the couple, who become attached to the elusiveness of their lives. The Heart Goes Last is a unique premise that, like The Handmaid’s Tale, explores the role of conformity and the dire consequences of falling out of line. Suspenseful in nature, the novel could be adapted into a series that takes form of popular entertainment like Don’t Worry Darlingto delve into stratification and an experimental lifestyle.

