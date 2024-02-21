The Big Picture Multiple cast members on season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are on bad terms.

Margaret Josephs is disappointed in Jackie Goldschenider's behavior.

Melissa Gorga has stated that her relationship with Jackie Goldschenider has changed.

Jackie Goldschenider is on the outs with some of her fellow housewives. On The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the author has fought with many of her cast mates in the past, namely her and Teresa Giudice, since she joined the show in Season 9. Now, it seems like Goldschenider is on the outs with her once close friends, Margaret Josephs as well as Melissa Gorga ahead of Season 14 of the reality series.

While talking to Access Hollywood at the People's Choice Awards, Josephs talked about how her relationship with Goldschenider has changed, saying: “It’s disappointing, and it’s sad. And I guess she’s not who I thought she was. But that’s okay. You know, things happen. I was very sad and disappointed." What happened between them is still unclear.

At 2024's BravoCon, Josephs talked a bit about Goldschenider's book deal and how she thinks that Goldschenider didn't like her taking credit and saying she "championed" her. “No one gets anywhere on their own. This is a team. I have a beautiful team behind me. I couldn’t be me without everybody behind me,” Josephs said. She then said, “I think she got very offended when I said, ‘I championed you,’ and that didn’t mean anything behind it. And I think she was very offended that I said that.”

But Goldschenider is also reportedly on the outs with Gorga, who talked to Access Hollywood as well at the People's Choice Awards. Gorga said that she thinks Goldschenider has changed. “Jackie just had a change of heart on a bunch of different things...and feelings. You have to watch this season to understand,” Gorga said. Regarding their current friendship status, Gorga added, “Jackie and I are not completely not speaking. But we’re definitely not where we were.”

Season 14 of 'RHONJ' Is Divided

Goldschenider isn't the only one in major feuds in the forthcoming season. Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin are also feuding with each other. And the biggest estrangement remains between sisters-in-law, Gorga and Teresa Giudice.

The family members reportedly go the entire season without speaking to one another, despite filming at multiple cast events. While Gorga says the future of their relationship is uncertain, Giuidce insists they'll never reconcile.

The new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will premiere this Spring. Past seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

