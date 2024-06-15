The Big Picture Margaret Josephs reportedly not happy with her Real Housewives edit, focusing on Teresa conversations.

Jackie Goldschneider hints at upcoming episode where she ends friendship with Josephs over book.

Goldschneider claims Josephs was mad about her relationship with Teresa Giudice, sparking conflict.

Margaret Josephs reportedly doesn't like her edit on Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, at least according to Tamra Judge. Apparently, the fellow reality star spoke with Josephs and was relying on what she heard on her podcast. “I talked to [Margaret]. She’s not very happy,” Judge said of Josephs on the Two Ts In A Pod podcast.

“[When they filmed] she talked about a million different things, but they’re only gonna show her talking about Teresa nonstop. Whether she did it or not. Like she can have 25 conversations, but the only ones they pick up [in the edit] are her talking about Teresa,” Judge said. It didn't exactly go over well with Judge's co-host, Teddi Mellencamp.

Mellencamp, who used to be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, responded to Judge's claim that Josephs is upset over the edit by asking what else Josephs would have shown audiences that the producers could have used. “I’m sorry, would you rather see [Margaret] give a syringe full of medicine to her dog and it peeing on the floor?”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Margaret Josephs' Storyline Is Also Focused on Jackie Goldschneider

Image via Bravo

At the same time that Judge and Mellencamp were talking about how Josephs feels, Jackie Goldschneider did an interview with Access Hollywood where she talked about a scene with Josephs.“You are going to see what else happens to me and Margaret. I will say that anybody who watches what happens and doesn’t think I have a right to have ended that friendship [is] watching a different show than me,” she said. “Because she does something in an upcoming episode that I considered one of the worst things that you can do to a friend.”

Related The Fuda-Giudice Showdown on 'RHONJ' Was Everything You Expected It To Be They may have had a private space at a restaurant, but there was no room for a meal.

The two were friends for years until Goldschneider reportedly didn't send Josephs a copy of her book and Josephs took it extremely personally. According to Goldschneider though, she claims that Josephs was mad about her relationship with Teresa Giudice and was just looking for a fight. “She basically made it clear that if you are going to be [Margaret’s] friend, you are not to film with or speak to those other [castmates],” Goldschneider said. Which doesn't help Josephs' (through Judge) claim that she didn't spend the season complaining about Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo, and can be streamed on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock