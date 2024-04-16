The Big Picture Margaret Qualley drops out of Hulu's Amanda Knox miniseries due to scheduling issues. Search for new lead underway.

Qualley recently appeared in Drive-Away Dolls and Poor Things.

Knox's case continues to inspire books, true crime docs, and dramatizations. Hulu miniseries filming set for October.

Hulu's Amanda Knox miniseries is now short one Amanda Knox. Margaret Qualley, who was to have starred in the series, has dropped out of the project. Deadline reports that Qualley departed the eight-issue series due to scheduling issues. The series is not expected to begin filming until October, so Qualley's absence will not impact its schedule; a search for a new lead is now in progress.

It's not too surprising that Qualley found her dance card too full to accommodate the upcoming miniseries. Since her breakout role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where she played a beguiling member of the Manson Family, the actor has been booked and busy. Recently, she has starred in Stars at Noon, Poor Things, and Drive-Away Dolls, as well as the Netflix miniseries Maid, which saw her act alongside her mother, Andie MacDowell. She is next set to appear in Kinds of Kindness, the upcoming anthology film from Yorgos Lanthimos, and The Substance, a body horror film from Revenge director Coralie Fargeat. She is currently filming Honey Don't!, the next film from Drive-Away Dolls duo Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke.

Who Is Amanda Knox?

Image via Netflix

An American student studying abroad in Perugia, Italy, Knox was arrested after the 2007 murder of her roommate, English exchange student Meredith Kercher. She and her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were tried and convicted in an Italian court, drawing outrage from the American media, who had made Knox's case a cause célèbre while magnifying the case's salacious aspects. After a series of appeals found flaws in the prosecution's case, Knox and Sollecito were eventually released and exonerated; another man, Rudy Guede, was convicted of the murder. Knox has since become an author and activist. Knox's case has inspired a plethora of books, true-crime documentaries (including the Netflix film Amanda Knox), and a number of dramatizations. Lifetime aired Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy, starring Hayden Panettiere as Knox, in 2011. The 2014 British film The Face of an Angel, starring Daniel Bruhl, Kate Beckinsale, and Cara Delevingne, presented a fictionalized version of the case and the media circus surrounding it. The Matt Damon/Abigail Breslin film Stillwater was loosely based on the case, as well.

KJ Steinberg (This Is Us) will executive produce Hulu's Knox miniseries with Warren Littlefield, Lisa Harrison, Ann Johnson, and Graham Littlefield of The Littlefield Company; also executive producing are Monica Lewinsky, plus Amanda Knox and Chris Robinson via Knox Robinson Productions.

Hulu's Amanda Knox miniseries is expected to begin filming in October; no release date has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.