Margaret Qualley has made a name for herself with high-profile roles in projects like Maid, The Nice Guys, Poor Things, and Drive-Away Dolls, and now the actress has found her next starring turn. Qualley has been cast as Amanda Knox in an upcoming limited series that has been greenlit by Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series will tell the true story of a woman exonerated for murder after spending years behind bars.

The currently untitled limited series will feature eight one-hour episodes, and is "based on the true story of how Knox was wrongfully convicted for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free," according to a logline of the show from Hulu. Knox rose to worldwide infamy in 2007 after she was convicted of Kercher's murder, and eventually spent nearly four years in an Italian prison for a crime she did not commit. Multiple other documentaries and series have also told Knox's story.

No other casting for the show has been announced. In addition to starring as Knox, Qualley will executive produce the series alongside KJ Steinberg, who created the series and will serve as showrunner. The series comes from 20th Television, and Knox herself will also executive produce alongside her husband Chris Robinson for their Knox Robinson Productions banner. Additional executive producers include Monica Lewinsky and Warren Littlefield, Lisa Harrison, Ann Johnson, and Graham Littlefield of The Littlefield Company.

Qualley Has Had a Standout Career So Far

Portraying Amanda Knox will be the latest in a long line of crucial roles for Qualley. The daughter of Andie McDowell, Qualley had a series of small parts in films before becoming widely recognized for her turn in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where she portrayed a member of the infamous Manson family. Her other notable film roles include the aforementioned Poor Things and Drive-Away Dolls, the latter of which Qualley stars in alongside Geraldine Viswanathan. Both films are currently in theaters, with Poor Things being released on Hulu today.

The Knox show will mark the second limited series in which Qualley has starred. She previously toplined the show Maid for Netflix, based on the memoir by Stephanie Land. Qualley starred as a single mother attempting to raise her young daughter in Seattle while working as a maid and dealing with the struggles of life. Qualley and the show received critical acclaim, with Qualley being nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress, a Golden Globe for Best Actress, and Best Actress at the Critics' Choice Television Awards. The show itself was also nominated for numerous accolades.

A release date for the untitled Amanda Knox miniseries has not been set. Qualley's latest project, Drive Away Dolls is in theaters now.

