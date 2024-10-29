Fresh off the goopy Grand Guignol of The Substance, Margaret Qualley has landed another horror role. She'll star as a ghoulish governess in Victorian Psycho. Deadline reports that the new horror movie is set to begin production in March 2025.

The 1858-set Victorian Psycho takes place 1858 at Ensor House, a remote mansion. Qualley will play Winifred Notty, an eccentric young woman who is hired to educate Ensor House's children - which she does while keeping her own psychopathic tendencies under wraps. Before long, however, Ensor House's other staff members start mysteriously disappearing. The film will be directed by Zachary Wigon, who previously directed Qualley in the 2022 erotic thriller Sanctuary. Says Wigon, "As soon as I discovered this thoroughly insane and unforgettable character, I knew I had to introduce moviegoers to Winifred Notty. I am beyond thrilled that the utterly fearless Margaret Qualley will be bringing this complex antihero to vivid life." He goes on to describe the screenplay as "an audacious blend of psychodrama, satire, gore and mystery."

Who Is Margaret Qualley?

The daughter of Groundhog Day's Andie MacDowell and the sister of fellow actor Rainey Qualley, Margaret Qualley made her screen debut in Gia Coppola's Palo Alto. She subsequently starred in HBO's The Leftovers before breaking out as a youthful member of the Manson Family in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She earned Emmy nominations for her roles in Fosse/Verdon, in which she played dancer Ann Reinking, and for Netflix' Maid, which she starred in alongside her mother. She hs also starred in two Yorgos Lanthimos projects, Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness. She is currently earning rave reviews for her performance as Demi Moore's de-aged doppelganger in The Substance. Qualley has a number of projects in the pipeline, including the black comedy Huntington with Glen Powell, Richard Linklater's Blue Moon, Adam Sandler's comedy sequel Happy Gilmore 2, and Honey Don't!, a neo-noir mystery that will reunite her with Drive-Away Dolls director Ethan Coen.

Victorian Psycho's script was written by Virginia Feito (Mrs. March); it is based on her upcoming novel of the same name. It is produced by Dan Kagan (Longlegs) under his Traffic banner, Sebastien Raybaud, and Wigon, in association with Anonymous Content. Nick Shumaker and Bard Dorros will executive produce.

Victorian Psycho will begin production in March 2025; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.