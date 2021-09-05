Rising stars Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott will co-star in the new thriller Sanctuary, which marks the first feature from director Zachary Wigon since his acclaimed 2014 psychological romance The Heart Machine. As per Variety, production has already wrapped in New York, although there's no release date locked in as of yet.

Sanctuary was written by Micah Bloomberg, co-creator of Amazon's Homecoming, and the story unfolds over the course of a single evening. Qualley plays a dominatrix, with Abbott as her wealthy client Hal. Following the death of his father, Hal stands to inherit both his position and vast fortune, so he decides to break things off with his leather-clad mistress. Naturally, his attempts to sever their ties don't go exactly to plan, and things end in disaster.

David Lancaster and Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films are producing, with Ilya Stewart of Hype Film and Pavel Burian of Mosaic Films co-producing. A self-contained two-hander boasting a unique central conceit and a pair of up-and-coming talents in the lead sounds intriguing, and all of the major creative players know their way around the genre, which makes Sanctuary a project that's definitely worth keeping an eye on.

Qualley is definitely on the up, with recent appearances in The Leftovers, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and the lead role in the upcoming Netflix drama series Maid. Abbott first gained mainstream attention for his recurring part in Girls as Charlie Dattolo, but he's an experienced Broadway performer that's lent support in a string of acclaimed titles over the last decade including Martha Marcy May Marlene, A Most Violent Year, It Comes at Night, First Man and more, so Sanctuary is virtually guaranteed to boast a pair of knockout central performances.

Sanctuary does not have a release date yet.

