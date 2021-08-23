Netflix has debuted the first teaser trailer and images for its upcoming comedy-drama series MAID, starring Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood, The Leftovers) inspired by the real-life memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive by Stephanie Land. All 10 episodes of the upcoming series will officially premiere October 1 on Netflix.

MAID follows the story of single mother Alex (Qualley), who escapes an abusive relationship and takes up a job cleaning houses in order to support her daughter. The brief trailer promises an emotional acting performance from Qualley, while also showcasing triumph in the face of often overwhelming adversity.

Land, who serves as an executive producer, praised the series adaptation of her memoir in an official statement, saying, "I wrote a book so people who struggle to get by could see themselves represented in an authentic way, and they could feel less alone. MAID, the series on Netflix that was inspired by my book, continues that legacy in ways that absolutely blow my mind."

In addition to Qualley, MAID also stars Nick Robinson (Sean), Anika Noni Rose (Regina), Tracy Vilar (Yolanda), Billy Burke (Hank), and Andie MacDowell (Paula), as well as Rylea Nevaeh Whittet (Maddy), Raymond Ablack (Nate), BJ Harrison (Denise), Xavier de Guzman (Ethan), Aimee Carrero (Danielle), and Toby Levins (Basil).

"When writers look to adapt material for the screen, we look for a hero. Someone who fights like hell, against all odds, to reach a goal. It's usually a title reserved for superheroes. But I found a hero in Stephanie Land's memoir, Maid. A riveting account of a single mother who leaves an abusive relationship and finds herself broke and homeless, MAID is a story about back-breaking hard work and the power of a mother's love," said showrunner, executive producer, and writer Molly Smith Metzler. "Our heroine in the series, Alex Russell (played by the incredible Margaret Qualley) is determined to give her daughter a better life while free-falling through a broken welfare system and cleaning houses for minimum wage. Told entirely through Alex's unfiltered and often funny POV, you're with this inspiring underdog for every moment. Every humiliation, heartbreak, triumph, and toilet brush."

John Wells, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Erin Jontow, Brett Hedblom also executive produce alongside Metzler and Land, with the show's first season directed by Wells, Nzingha Stewart, Lila Neugebauer, Helen Shaver, and Quyen “Q” Tran.

All 10 episodes of MAID will premiere globally on Netflix on October 1. Check out more official series images as well as the trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for MAID:

Inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, MAID follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience.

