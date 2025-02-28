When it comes to the debate about who is the greatest filmmaker of all time, Quentin Tarantino will be a name at the top of many people’s lists. After making his writing and directorial debut with Reservoir Dogs in 1992, Tarantino has become one of the most influential figures in the industry. As his catalog grew, so did his ability to cast the very best talent, leading to films like Inglourious Basterds and The Hateful Eight having some of the most incredible lineups in recent history. His most recent film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is no different, but it’s not just the main cast of the film that took over their respective scenes.

2024 saw countless brilliant performances that have made it next to impossible to confidently predict the major winners this award season. One actress who has already clinched gold is Mikey Madison for her performance in Anora, becoming one of the front-runners to win the Oscar as well. Despite every category featuring worthy winners at this year’s Academy Awards, there have still been some surprising snubs, with Margaret Qualley’s standout portrayal of Sue in The Substance going unrecognized by the Academy. While these actresses might seem unrelated to each other, both took their careers to the next level by starring in Tarantino’s love letter to Hollywood.

Margaret Qualley and Mikey Madison Were Part of the Same Family in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’