Paramount Movies revealed today the trailer for Margaux, an upcoming horror movie that is the child of Netflix's Black Mirror and Amazon’s Alexa. The story centers around a group of friends that decides to spend the weekend at a highly technological house in which everything is either voice-controlled or retina-unlocked. The entire place is under the control of the title character, an AI which doesn’t really seem to have their guests’ best interests in mind. The movie is set to premiere in early September.

The trailer for Margaux is a mix of impressive technology features in a house we’d all like to live in with some familiar scenarios that we know all too well from horror movies: A group of young people… a secluded location… what could go wrong? At the same time, the trailer makes it clear that Margaux is putting its own twist on the slasher subgenre by having a killer that’s practically omniscient and omnipresent.

In addition, the trailer cleverly makes us wonder about the nature of this deadly AI and what prompted Margaux to act this way, especially by suggesting that one of the members of the gang is not quite as excited as the rest to have fun on the house — which leads her to press a button that might have condemned them all. Of course, they probably wouldn’t give away the ending like that, but certainly there’s a lot more going on with Margaux that we’re bound to find out.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Black Mirror' Season 6: Everything We Know So Far

Margaux is directed by Steven C. Miller, who’s had an extensive career with thrillers: He helmed Bruce Willis-starrers Marauders and First Kill, as well as Line of Duty with Aaron Eckhart, and most recently Escape Plan 2: Hades. The screenplay of Margaux is co-written by Chris Beyrooty (Shelter in Place) and Nick Waters, who makes his feature film writing debut.

The cast features Madison Pettis (The Fosters), Vanessa Morgan (Riverdale), Richard Harmon (The 100), Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale), Jedidiah Goodacre (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Phoebe Miu (Upload), Jordan Buhat (Grown-ish), Brittany Mitchell (Just One Kiss), and Louis Lay (Motherland: Fort Salem).

Paramount Movies premieres Margaux on Digital and on Demand on September 9. You can watch the trailer and read the synopsis below: