It was announced earlier today that six new cast members have been chosen for the upcoming Elizabeth Banks movie Cocaine Bear, per an exclusive report from Deadline. The new additions include character actress Margo Martindale, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Brooklynn Prince (Home Before Dark), Kahyun Kim (American Gods), and comedian Scott Seiss. It is uncertain which characters they will play in what is sure to be an interesting thriller about a Kentucky bear that accidentally kills itself after eating several pounds of illicit cocaine.

Several well-known stars are already on the cast roster, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Alden Ehrenreich, Ray Liotta, and Keri Russell. This would be the third time Banks has directed a feature film, her previous two projects being Charlie's Angels (2019) and Pitch Perfect 2. Like most directors, she has an extensive acting career that preceded her directorial ambitions. Banks is most well-known for films like Zack and Miri Make a Porno, The Hunger Games, and the Lego movies. She's also appeared on classic shows like 30 Rock, Scrubs, and Modern Family.

With Banks at the helm and so many well-known stars on the cast roster, Cocaine Bear has all the ingredients necessary to end up being a really high-quality film. Although you'd think the premise of a film about a bear overdosing on cocaine and dying would make a perfect comedy — especially with Banks' well-known sense of humor — this project is actually slated to be a thriller. While this may be a departure outside of Banks' comfort zone given her past work, it'll be interesting to see her take this new direction and grow as a filmmaker.

There is no release date yet for Cocaine Bear, but we will keep you informed as soon as new information is announced.

