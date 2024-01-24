The Big Picture Margot Robbie's lack of a nomination for her role in Barbie is a shocking snub by the Academy Awards.

Robbie's performance was just as deserving of recognition as Ryan Gosling's, who was nominated for his role as Ken.

The snubs of Robbie and director Greta Gerwig overshadow Barbie's numerous accomplishments and highlight the ongoing issue of women being overlooked at the Oscars.

Among the Oscars’ numerous shocking snubs with this year’s nominations, one that stands out is Margot Robbie’s lack of a Best Actress nomination for her titular role in Barbie. While her co-stars, America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling are both up for Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor, respectively, Robbie is notably absent from the acting categories. Not only this but director Greta Gerwig, whose work on the film has been lauded by audiences and critics alike, was not nominated in the Best Director category. Despite the movie having an impressive eight nominations, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay (softening the blow as Robbie and Gerwig are still nominated in other categories), the Academy Awards left two of Barbie’s key players out of major categories, proving that even when they make one of the biggest films of the year — and honestly, ever — women will always take a back seat at the most important night in cinema.

'Barbie' Doesn't Work Without Margot Robbie

In case you've forgotten, Barbie brings us into the pink paradise of Barbieland, a matriarchy where the women hold all positions of power, and the men are… also there. Helmed by Robbie as Stereotypical Barbie, who is suddenly plagued by thoughts of death and pesky cellulite, Barbie goes on to tell a surprisingly poignant story of self-love as the doll travels to the real world on a quest to restore her joy, heal the girl playing with her, and eventually save Barbieland from the patriarchy-fueled-clutches of the Kens. In the loving hands of Robbie and Gerwig, what had the potential to be yet another flashy, soulless IP project instead became a moving celebration of womanhood, friendship, and life. At the core of it all, of course, is Margot Robbie, carrying us through the film with Barbie's effervescent grace and unique charm. While Robbie wasn't even the first choice for the role, she imbued the character with a distinct personality and showed off an impressive range that the Academy appears to have overlooked.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Were Both Oscar-Worthy in 'Barbie'

Now, there’s no denying that Gosling gives a great performance as Ken. His Oscar nomination is not a huge surprise, nor is it undeserved. The actor's physical comedy and boundless Kenergy make for an incredibly entertaining watch, and Gosling manages to keep the audience invested even as Ken overthrows the government and sings Matchbox Twenty at us. However, people seem to be forgetting that Margot Robbie arguably employed all the same skill sets in her performance as Barbie. The actress had to juggle comedy and drama, performing epic bespoke dance numbers and also embodying Barbie's timeless, effortless joie de vivre.

Robbie's character also has a more powerful arc than Gosling's, which requires the actress to tap into a whole other range of emotions. As Barbie learns about the tribulations of real life and what it means to be human, Robbie also has to show Barbie's deep sadness and apathy as she grapples with the loss of the life she once knew. As our protagonist goes from a doll in Barbieland, to a doll in the real world, to eventually, a real person, there isn't one emotion, be it anger, excitement, or gut-wrenching devastation, that Robbie didn't have to pull off.

America Ferrera's Oscar Nomination Is Dampened by Margot Robbie's Snub

Another frustrating thing about Robbie and Gerwig's snubs is that they now dominate the conversation surrounding Barbie, rather than the film's numerous accomplishments. The talented performers who were nominated can't simply enjoy the fruits of their labor; they also have to speak out for their forgotten friends. For example, America Ferrera didn't just get nominated for her first Oscar — she got nominated for an Oscar for Barbie when Barbie herself did not. In a same-day interview with Variety, Ferrera expressed her excitement about earning her first Academy Award nomination but also had to speak to her disappointment that Margot wasn't nominated as well. America Ferrera's performance as Gloria in Barbie deserves to be celebrated (that monologue, hello?), and she should be able to do so with nothing but pride. Nonetheless, now she also has to deal with the fact that her costar and director were not bestowed the same honor (not to mention dealing with people debating whether she's more deserving than her counterparts).

Ryan Gosling also called out the Academy for their perplexing choice to omit Robbie and Gerwig from the nominations, saying, "To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement." While it's great to see Gosling sticking up for his coworkers and emphasizing how integral they were to the success of Barbie, in the vein of actors fighting for their female costars to have equal pay, it just sucks that he has to do it at all.

At the end of the day, it is, unfortunately, not all that surprising that Greta Gerwig was snubbed from the Best Director category. Women directors have a long, disappointing history of being ignored at the Oscars for their outstanding accomplishments, and this is not the first time that it's happened to Gerwig, either. (She was notably absent from the Best Director lineup for her work on Little Women.) However, the added injury of Margot Robbie not receiving a Best Actress nomination while her male counterpart did, shows that in the eyes of the Academy, women will always have to prove themselves to be exceptional time and time again before they are given the credit they deserve. The fact that Ryan Gosling was nominated for an Oscar for Barbie while Margot Robbie was not shows that even in a movie made largely by and for women, the man at the center of it all is the person that the Hollywood elites deem worthy of celebrating.

Barbie is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

