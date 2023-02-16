Margot Robbie might've not received another Oscar nomination for her role in Damien Chazelle's Babylon, but her work was critically acclaimed and further confirmation she's one of her generation's best actors. Robbie rose to prominence with Martin Scorsese's 2013 black comedy The Wolf of Wall Street and has been working non-stop since.

This year, the Australian actor will star in Greta Gerwig's highly-awaited adaptation of Barbie, surely adding another critical and commercial project to her resumé. Indeed, Barbie looks like a certain hit, destined to join her many other highly-ranked movies in the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

15 'Goodbye, Christopher Robin' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 64%

Robbie stars opposite her regular collaborator, the ever-underrated Domhnall Gleeson, in Simon Curtis' biographical drama Goodbye, Christopher Robin. The film dramatizes the life of Winnie the Pooh's creator, A. A. Milne, focusing on his relationship with his wife and son, the inspiration for the character of Christopher Robin. Robbie plays Daphne, Milne's inexperienced and mercurial wife, who struggles with motherhood and domesticity.

Goodbye, Christopher Robinreceived mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. The film's tone received a divisive response, as many agreed it struggled to balance the heavy aspects of war with the uplifting aspects of Winnie the Pooh's creation. However, the performances were highly regarded, with Robbie's take on the complex and slightly antagonistic Daphne receiving acclaim.

14 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

A sequel to the 2018 adventure comedy Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway stars Domhnall Gleeson and Rose Byrne alongside a voice cast led by James Corden. Based on Beatrix Potter's beloved stories, the plot follows the titular character, whose boredom with domestic life leads him to venture into the big city. Robbie reprises her role as Flopsy, Peter Rabbit's sister and the film's narrator.

Premiering after numerous COVID-19-related delays, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway received praise for its charm and animation. The voice cast earned passionate reviews from critics, who considered it among the film's strongest assets, although Gleeson and Byrne were also singled out for praise.

13 'Whiskey Tango Foxtrot' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 68%

The hilarious Tina Fey stars in the 2016 war biopic Whiskey Tango Foxtrot. Based on Kim Barker's memoir, the plot follows her journey from sheltered cable news producer to intrepid war correspondent in Afghanistan. Robbie co-stars as Tanya Vanderpoel, an experienced reporter who takes the inexperienced Barker under her wing.

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot received mostly positive reviews. Fey's performance was much-lauded, with many considering it the film's saving grace. However, Robbie and Martin Freeman also received considerable praise for their supporting turns, although critics took issue with the screenplay's formulaic approach to such an interesting story.

12 'Bombshell' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 68%

Jay Roach's Bombshell follows three women involved in the exposing of Fox CEO Roger Ailes as a sexual predator. Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman play fictionalized versions of Megyn Kelly and Rachel Carlson, while Robbie portrays Kayla Pospisil, a fictional character created for the film.

Like many other intense movies based on real-life events, Bombshell received mostly positive reviews. Critics took issue with its treatment of the story, with some accusing it of sensationalizing it. However, Theron, Kidman, and Robbie received widespread acclaim for their performances, with Theron and Robbie earning Oscar nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress.

11 'About Time' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%

Blending romance and science fiction, About Time is a unique entry in the rom-com genre. The film stars Domhnall Gleeson as Tim, a man with time-traveling abilities. He uses them to win the girl of his dreams, Mary, played by Oscar-nominee Rachel McAdams, but his antics eventually catch up with him. Robbie plays Charlotte, a friend of Tim's sister whom he has a crush on.

About Time is a rom-com that's more drama than comedy, but therein lies its charm. The film is a thoughtful and often richly affecting exploration of love, time, and regret, anchored by Gleeson and McAdams' compelling work. Critics thought as much, giving About Time positive reviews, with particular praise for its lead performances.

10 'Asteroid City' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

Wes Anderson's star-studded dramedy Asteroid City features a metatextual plot about a Junior Stargazer convention in a retrofuturistic version of 1955 staged as a play and the writing of said play. Robbie has a small scene as the deceased wife of Augie Steenbeck, played by Wes Anderson's usual collaborator, Jason Schwartzman.

Asteroid Cityreceived positive reviews from critics, who praised Anderson's whimsical approach and distinctive visual flair. Despite her short intervention in a film with such a large cast, Robbie's performance attracted positive comments from reviewers. Asteroid City might not be among Anderson's best, but the film is another strong addition to his already iconic filmography.

9 'Suite Francaise' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

A year after her breakout role in The Wolf of Wall Street, Robbie co-starred in Saul Dibb's war drama Suite Francaise. The film follows the unexpected romance between Lucile, a French woman played by Oscar-nominee Michelle Williams, and Bruno Von Flak, a German soldier played by Mattias Schoenaerts, in German-occupied France during World War II. Robbie plays Celine, a neighbor of Lucile who reveals a crucial secret.

Critics praised Suite Francaise for its restrained approach to the romantic story and the cast's performances. Although the film received a wide theatrical release in the UK, it premiered as a Lifetime film in the US, limiting its audience and pretty much killing its chances for any major success.

8 'Z for Zachariah' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%

Robbie starred opposite Oscar-nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor and Chris Pine in Craig Zobel's 2015 apocalyptic drama Z for Zachariah. The film centers on a woman living alone on an isolated farm after a global apocalyptic event. Her life is disrupted by the arrival of two strangers who vie for her attention.

One of the best small-scale apocalyptic movies, Z for Zachariah soars on Robbie's back, with the actor delivering a quiet but powerful portrayal of resistance and hope. Critics praised her performance, chemistry with Ejiofor and Pine, and the film's screenplay and themes.

7 'Birds of Prey' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%

In her second outing as Harley Quinn, Robbie takes center stage and shines brightly. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) follows Harley as she reels from her breakup with the Joker. Threatened by the criminal Roman Sionis, Harley teams up with three other women to protect the young Cassandra Cain.

Critics praised Birds of Prey's humor, action scenes, and Robbie's performance. The film was seen as a departure from previous DCEU entries thanks to its R-rating and colorful, frisky tone. However, it underperformed at the box office and received mixed reactions from fans. Still, Birds of Prey has a potent fan base that would like to see its characters return in James Gunn's DCU.

6 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

The Wolf of Wall Street stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort, chronicling his rise and fall as a New York stockbroker. Robbie plays Naomi Lapaglia, Jordan's beautiful second wife, who is by his side throughout the most intense moments of his life.

Praised for its unrestrained look into Belfort's extreme decadence, The Wolf of Wall Street received acclaim from critics and was a box-office success. DiCaprio earned an Oscar nomination, one of the film's five, at the 2014 ceremony. Robbie also attracted considerable praise for her performance, with many calling her one of the film's standouts. The Wolf of Wall Street is Robbie's breakout film, launching her to stardom.

5 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Robbie reunited with DiCaprio for Quentin Tarantino's 2019 historical fiction comedy Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film co-stars Brad Pitt and tells the story of Rick Dalton, a fading actor who navigates the changing industry in 1969's Hollywood. Robbie plays a fictionalized version of Sharon Tate in the days leading up to the Tate murders.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood received highly positive reviews from critics, who considered it Tarantino's love letter to the '60s. His screenplay received rave reviews, as did the performances of its leading trio – Pitt even won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. However, some critics took issue with the film's portrayals of Tate and Bruce Lee, while others considered it a reductive view of Hollywood.

4 'Barbie' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Greta Gerwig directs the bright, colorful feminist fantasia Barbie. The plot centers on Stereotypical Barbie, who suddenly suffers an existential crisis that disrupts her peaceful existence in Barbieland. Her quest for answers leads her to the real world, accompanied by her loyal Ken.

Robbie is outstanding as Barbie, delivering an earnest, vulnerable, and endlessly relatable performance. Barbie is a fascinating exploration of womanhood and feminism using one of pop culture's greatest icons of femininity, and Robbie is the ideal actress to bring it to life. The actress is Oscar-worthy in the role, creating a subversive depiction of a timeless icon and breathing new life into a revered and beloved IP.

3 'The Big Short' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Adam McKay's The Big Short stars an ensemble led by Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell, and Brad Pitt. It follows three separate stories in the years leading to the 2007 housing market crash. The film employs several cameos from celebrities, including Selena Gomez and Robbie, who break the fourth wall to explain financial concepts to the audience.

Although The Big Short received positive reviews, Robbie's scene – which features her taking a bath and drinking champagne – attracted backlash, with many considering it sexist. However, the film still received acclaim for its humor, tone, wit, and the performances of its cast. Bale, in particular, attracted major praise, including an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

2 'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Robbie's third outing as Harley Quinn came courtesy of James Gunn. The actor is part of The Suicide Squad's massive ensemble, with the film focusing on a new version of the titular group as they infiltrate the island of Corto Maltese on a secret mission. Robbie's Harley is part of the Squad's first unsuccessful mission and is its sole survivor.

The Suicide Squad received near-universal acclaim for its unrestrained humor, action, and the new cast, including Idris Elba, John Cena, and Daniel Melchior. Robbie's performance also attracted rave reviews, with critics particularly praising her escape scene to the tune of Louis Prima's "Just a Gigolo/I Ain't Got Nobody."

1 'I, Tonya' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Craig Gillespie's I, Tonya stars Robbie as disgraced former professional skater Tonya Harding. The film chronicles her youth with her mother, played by Allison Janney, her tumultuous relationship with Jeff Gillooly, played by Sebastian Stan, and her connection with Nancy Kerrigan's 1994 assault.

I, Tonya received universal acclaim from critics, who praised it as one of the best true-crime movies of the new millennium. Robbie's performance was lauded, earning her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, among other accolades. Allison Janney won the 2018 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, while the film received a third nomination for Tatiana S. Riegel's editing.

