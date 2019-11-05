Margot Robbie & ‘Birds of Prey’ Writer Launch Screenwriting Program for Women

0

Margot Robbie and Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson have joined forces to launch a female-driven screenwriting program with a specific focus on action films, called the Lucky Exports Pitch Program. The program, already underway, will be run jointly by Robbie, Josey McNamara, and Tom Ackerley of LuckyChap Entertainment and Hodson and Morgan Howell of Hodson Exports.

The program has selected six writers to participate in a four week program designed to carry the participants through every stage of developing a studio-ready pitch. That includes breaking stories and drafting outlines for original action features in a collaborative environment. The participants will also participate in Q&As and workshops with a dozen industry guest speakers including writers, actors, producers and directors. It’s essentially a writer’s retreat, with the stated goal of gaining its participants “the exposure and experience they need in order to become go-to names for studio/franchise jobs.” LuckyChap and Hodson Exports will be attached to produce each project developed during the program.

“It is no secret that there are more men than women getting hired to write big-budget studio movies, and yet there are a huge number of talented female voices looking to break into this space,” said Hodson in a statement. “I wanted to create a program that was as much about peer to peer collaboration and community as it is about changing the statistics. Margot and I share a passion for championing female voices and feel that one way to do that is to connect these writers with a wide-array of experts in big-budget filmmaking – men and women alike.”

Robbie’s LuckyChap echoed Hodson’s enthusiasm in a statement, saying, “We feel it is both a responsibility and a great honor to help create opportunities for the voices in our industry who are not yet being heard in the big budget action space. We couldn’t be more excited to join these six incredible writers on this journey!”

The Lucky Exports Pitch Program is an undeniably cool idea, and it’ll be exciting to see what films are developed as a result of it. The program began earlier this week and runs until December 6.