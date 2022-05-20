It seems like Warner Bros. is going to need a crew. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that a new Ocean's Eleven is in development at the studio with Margot Robbie and Bombshell director Jay Roach. At this time it is unknown how connected (if at all) this new film will be to the previous films.

The Ocean’s Eleven franchise originated with the 1960 film starring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. The film followed a team of eleven World War II veterans teaming up to rob five Las Vegas banks on the same night. The film was then remade in 2001 with George Clooney and Brad Pitt starring, leading to a trilogy of films following the heist crew on different jobs. 2018 then saw the release of Ocean’s Eight, following an all-female heist crew led by Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, the sister of Clooney's Danny Ocean. While not much is known about the new film at this time aside from Robbie being set to star, we do know the script was written by Carrie Solomon and it will be set in 1960s Europe.

Robbie is an Academy Award-nominated actress, having been nominated for her performances in I, Tonya and Bombshell. She is also known for her breakout role in The Wolf of Wall Street and for playing the iconic Batman villain Harley Quinn in the DC Cinematic Universe. Robbie can next be seen in Damien Chazelle's Babylon and David O. Russell’s Amsterdam. She is currently filming Barbie, a film based on the iconic toy line from Mattel, helmed by Greta Gerwig.

Roach as a director recently gained praise for his work on Bombshell, which led to two of its stars being nominated for Academy Awards. However, he is likely best known to audiences for directing the trilogy of Austin Powers films starring Mike Myers and the classic comedy Meet the Parents and its sequel Meet the Fockers.

Robbie will be producing the film through her production banner LuckyChap with Tom Ackerley and Roach will be producing through Everyman Pictures with Michelle Graham. Executive producers on the film will include Gary Ross, Olivia Milch, and Lucky Chap’s Josey McNamara. Additionally, Village Roadshow is expected to co-finance the film and to be involved in executive producing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s sources, the film is currently in development and has not been officially greenlit yet, but the studio is hoping the film will be in production by 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for any updates on this new Ocean’s Eleven film.

