Margot Robbie has found her next big screen role, with Deadline reporting that she will appear in A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey alongside Colin Farrell. Kogonda will direct the movie, which will follow an imaginative tale where two strangers will be connected due to the journey they'll share. The screenplay for the upcoming adventure will be written by Seth Riss, who previously worked on The Menu alongside Will Tracy, and the project will begin filming this spring. Two Academy Award-nominated performers will work together in A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey, while plot details for the movie remain under wraps.