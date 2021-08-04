They also talk about the way James Gunn broke all the rules in his screenplay.

With writer-director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad opening this weekend in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) and David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man) about making the fantastic film. As you’ve seen in the trailers and clips, The Suicide Squad is about a new group of villains recruited by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) for a mission on the island of Corto Maltese called "Project Starfish." In addition to Robbie, Dastmalchian, and Davis, The Suicide Squad stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Richard "Dick" Hertz/Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Sean Gunn as Weasel, Flula Borg as Javelin, and Mayling Ng as Mongal.

During the interview, Robbie and Dastmalchian talked about why they loved Gunn’s script, the way it broke all the rules and takes surprising left turns, what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the film, the jaw dropping practical sets, and more. In addition, we geeked out over Fritz Lang’s Metropolis and why everyone should watch the science-fiction drama from 1927.

Finally, while I had high hopes for the film, what James Gunn did with the film far exceeded my lofty expectations. Gunn has crafted one of the best films of the year and something that people will keep talking about many years in the future. I cannot recommend this film enough. For more on the film you can read Matt Goldberg's glowing review.

Check out what Margot Robbie and David Dastmalchian had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Margot Robbie and David Dastmalchian:

How they want to talk about Fritz Lang’s Metropolis.

What did they love about James Gunn’s script and what are they excited for people to see?

What would fans be surprised to learn about the making of The Suicide Squad?

The incredible practical sets.

