Margot Robbie to Star with Christian Bale in Writer/Director David O. Russell’s New Film

Two-time Oscar-nominee and two-time (for now) Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie is set to get super serious for David O. Russell‘s next film, in which she’ll star opposite Christian Bale. That trio boasts 10 Oscar nominations and 1 win among them, so keep this one on your awards-worthy radar as it develops over the months ahead. The New Regency-backed film would be the first writing/directing effort from Russell since his productive run in the first half of the 2010s, which included Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy. All of those films featured Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence in a starring role, but perhaps Robbie will become the new leading lady for Russell’s next cinematic slate.

We previously reported that Bale (The Fighter, American Hustle) would be reteaming with Russell for whatever this new project is. At that time, Oscar-winners Jamie Foxx and Angelina Jolie were reportedly being sought for roles, as was Lawrence for the female lead, though Robbie was the frontrunner as of a month ago. Now, Variety reports that Robbie will indeed get the part; I’d love to know more of how this decision played out behind the scenes, but that’s neither here nor there. Unfortunately, no further details as to the plot were available, so here’s what we know so far:

Rumored to be under the working title of Amsterdam, the story is said to follow an unlikely partnership between a doctor and a lawyer. Why exactly that’s unlikely remains to be seen since I feel like these two professionals probably cross paths a fair amount, but I digress. Matthew Budman will produce for New Regency under the banner’s overall deal with Fox/Disney. Keep an eye out for a production start this April, likely wrapping just before Bale heads to Taika Waititi‘s Thor: Love and Thunder later this summer. Stay tuned!