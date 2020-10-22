‘Dreamland’ Trailer Stars Margot Robbie As a Dangerous Outlaw in Love

Paramount has released the trailer for Dreamland, director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte‘s new film starring and produced by Margot Robbie. The Birds of Prey star plays bank robber Allison Wells, an outlaw with a bounty on her head during the Great Depression who is discovered by a Texan local named Eugene Evans (Finn Cole). Instead of turning her in, Eugene starts to fall for the criminal, and the duo starts a tragic love affair as the law bears down on their heads.

Dreamland also stars Garrett Hedlund, Travis Fimmel, Kerry Condon, Darby Camp, and Lola Kirke.

You pretty much have to add this one to the highly-anticipated list because of the run Robbie’s been on in recent years, notching an Oscar nom for I Tonya, debuting a Harley Quinn spin-off, and starring in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Plus, you know, who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned crime/drama/romance/erotic-thriller period piece?

Check out the trailer below. Dreamland debuts in select theaters on November 13 and VOD on November 17. For more on what Robbie is up to, here’s the latest on the remarkable success of her screenwriting lab.

Here is the official synopsis for Dreamland: