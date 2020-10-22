‘Dreamland’ Trailer Stars Margot Robbie As a Dangerous Outlaw in Love

Paramount has released the trailer for Dreamland, director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte‘s new film starring and produced by Margot Robbie. The Birds of Prey star plays bank robber Allison Wells, an outlaw with a bounty on her head during the Great Depression who is discovered by a Texan local named Eugene Evans (Finn Cole). Instead of turning her in, Eugene starts to fall for the criminal, and the duo starts a tragic love affair as the law bears down on their heads.
Dreamland also stars Garrett Hedlund, Travis Fimmel, Kerry Condon, Darby Camp, and Lola Kirke.
You pretty much have to add this one to the highly-anticipated list because of the run Robbie’s been on in recent years, notching an Oscar nom for I Tonya, debuting a Harley Quinn spin-off, and starring in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Plus, you know, who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned crime/drama/romance/erotic-thriller period piece?
Check out the trailer below. Dreamland debuts in select theaters on November 13 and VOD on November 17. For more on what Robbie is up to, here’s the latest on the remarkable success of her screenwriting lab.
Here is the official synopsis for Dreamland:
Eugene Evans (Finn Cole) is coming of age in the Texas Dust Bowl. Clinging to a dream of escape and reunion with his biological father, Eugene and his family struggle to keep their home amidst a plague of Dust Storms and foreclosures. In a nearby town, five innocent civilians are killed in the midst of a holdup, and the local authorities are pursuing the fugitive bank robber, Allison Wells (Margot Robbie). When a $10,000 bounty is placed for the capture of Ms. Wells, Eugene seizes the opportunity in hopes that this monetary reward will prevent the foreclosure of his family farm. However, the task comes easier than anticipated when Eugene finds her hiding out in his family farm.
Eugene discovers that Allison Wells story may be a bit different that he had thought, and there may be a better way to save his family than turn her in. It doesn’t hurt that Allison Wells is a good talker and soft on the eyes, but more than that Eugene begins to fall in love for the first time in his life because they share something else; the dream of escaping their stories.