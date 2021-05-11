Margot Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn in both Suicide Squad movies and in Birds of Prey, really wants to bring Poison Ivy to the DC Extended Universe. Talking to Den of Geek about the upcoming The Suicide Squad, Robbie admitted to lobbying for the inclusion of Dr. Pamela Lillian Isley in DCEU movies, as a way to explore the classic comic book relationship between Harley Queen and Poison Ivy.

When asked if any discussion about Poison Ivy’s inclusion already happened, Robbie was quick to say that she “chew their [DCEU creative team] ear off about it all the time.” In Robbie’s words:

“They must be sick of hearing it, but I’m like, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it.’ I’m very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It’d be so fun. So I’ll keep pestering them. Don’t worry.”

This is not the first time Robbie claims to be fighting for a Harley-Ivy interaction in the movies. Back in 2018, the actress also talked about the duo for Pride Source, saying that “Harley and Poison Ivy relationship is one of my [Robbie’s] favorite aspects of the comics, so I’m looking to explore that on-screen.” It’s nice to know that, three years later, Robbie is still pushing for the inclusion of Dr. Isley on the DCEU, a move that could both pay homage to a classic comics relationship and help Warner Bros. to bring some LGBT+ diversity to its movies.

Harley and Ivy are mostly represented in the comics as great friends, but in some more recent stories the two become lovers. Contrary to the abusive relationship Harley had with the Joker in the past, her romantic involvement with Ivy is born from mutual respect, a welcome change for the character that would look great on the DCEU. Harley and Ivy’s romantic relationship was recently explored in the second season of Harley Quinn, the animated series inspired by some of DCs most famous female villains. There’s plenty of material, then, both in comics as in TV, to inspire a future movie adaptation of the couple.

Robbie is currently one of the main stars of the DCEU, especially after not only acting in but also producing Birds of Prey through her own company LuckyChap Entertainment, also responsible for producing I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman. More than wishful thinking, then, Robbie’s experience before and behind the cameras could really help to bring Poison IVy to the big screen.

Robbie will be back in theaters as Harley Quinn when James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad gets released on August 6. There’s still no release date for Season 3 of Harley Quinn’s animated series.

