Fresh from the news that Margot Robbie is ready to return to her signature role as Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe movies, the Australian actress has now spoken publicly for the first time, following the news that her director on The Suicide Squad — James Gunn — had been tapped to take over as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios, alongside Peter Safran.

Speaking to ComicBook while on the promotional trail for her new film Babylon, which is directed by Damien Chazelle, Robbie said: "I know it's crazy. And Peter Safran, so he was also the producer on The Suicide Squad, so I know them both really well and they're a dynamic duo. I think that's such a get for DC." The comments are encouraging, both for Gunn and Safran in relation to getting an A-lister committed to their new project, as well as fans, who would also have been thrilled to learn Robbie is keen to get back to her role as Harley Quinn as soon as possible.

"No, I've had enough of a break. I'm ready to do her again," Robbie recently explained. "I did Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad back-to-back, so that was a lot of Harley all in a one-year period, but that was a while ago now. I'm always ready for more Harley!" In the same interview with ComicBook, Robbie also went into more detail about what she would like to see for the character in the future — particularly, an on-screen romance between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy.

Image Via HBO Max

"I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I've been pushing for that. I want it too. Honestly, when I pictured, I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don't really actually picture an actress doing it, but I agree, that would be so good."

And speaking with MTV News, Robbie was asked about the prospect of Lady Gaga taking over the role of Harley Quinn for the Joker sequel, Folie à Deux, to which she admitted her delight and curiosity about the direction Gaga would take the character — without infringing on her, as the film is set within a different universe.

"It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor. It's kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth. I feel like, in not so many cases, are they female characters — Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.' It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

Robbie is next seen in Babylon which opens in theaters on December 23.