One of the most fantastic scenes in The Suicide Squad has Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn using her gymnastics background to perform amazing feats with her feet. It turns out the scene is not so inconceivably difficult, as writer and director James Gunn revealed Robbie actually did the stunt herself.

During an interview for Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gunn, Robbie, and John Cena talked about what happened behind the scenes of The Suicide Squad. During the interview, Gunn said that Robbie "is like a human Swiss army knife... and watching this scene with her flipping backward was just beyond incredible." In the scene, Harley Quinn is hanging from the ceiling by a pair of shackles, but the anti-hero is still capable of snaping the neck of her captor with her thighs, using her bare feet to look for a key in his pocket before bending her body in order to uncuff herself with the key held between her toes. It’s an impressive stunt that apparently was entirely performed by Robbie.

Gunn’s biggest regret also comes from this scene, as the final edit doesn’t make it clear enough that Robbie is performing the escape trick without the help of a stunt person. As Gunn explains it:

"I was so happy that it worked and I was mesmerized by it and then I got into the editing room with the footage and [she] has a cuff on [her] outfit that covers her face so it looks like it's a stunt person... It's my biggest regret."

Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is not exactly a sequel to the 2016’s movie by David Ayer. However, the team’s new iteration brings back Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag, Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang, and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. The newcomers include Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Richard "Dick" Hertz/Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Flula Borg as Javelin, Sean Gunn as Weasel, and Mayling Ng as Mongal.

Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is available right now in theaters and on HBO Max. Check out the full interview with Gunn, Robbie, and Cena below:

