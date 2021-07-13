Margot Robbie is going to need some serious time off before playing Harley Quinn again. The actress recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that it's time for her to take a much-needed break from the character. Robbie is set to appear as the titular antihero in James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad, which will mark the third time the Oscar nominee has played the villain. For a character as over-the-top as Harley, we can't blame Robbie for needing some time off from playing her.

"I was like, 'Oof, I need a break from Harley because she's exhausting,'" she told the outlet. "I don't know when we're next going to see her." Robbie also admitted that she's just as "just as intrigued as everyone else is," which at least gives us hope that she's not done for good. The I, Tonya actress's comments shed some insight into the Gotham City Sirens flick that seems to be stuck in developmental hell. With Robbie not knowing when she'll be Harley again, we can assume that project won't be happening any time soon.

During the interview with Robbie, it was also revealed to the actress what happens to her character at the end of Zack Snyder's Justice League. It turns out she didn't know until very recently that it's suggested in the post-credits Knightmare scene that Harley has died. "Whaaat? I didn't know that. Thank you for telling me!" It looks like that's two nails in the proverbial coffin.

While she takes a break from Harley, Robbie has plenty of other objects in the chamber that'll let her channel some other famous personas. Set to star as Barbie herself in Greta Gerwig's live-action film, the actress will find herself playing someone quite the opposite of the Gotham baddie. Unless Gerwig's barbie wields a skull-crushing bat, that is. Robbie is set to star in other future projects, including Babylon, Ruin, and the highly-anticipated untitled David O. Russell project.

Be sure to check out Robbie as Harley Quinn possibly for the last time — at least for now — in The Suicide Squad, landing in theaters and HBO Max on August 6.

