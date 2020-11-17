While we’re all mighty hyped for Margot Robbie’s upcoming studio releases like The Suicide Squad and her Pirates of the Caribbean movie with Christina Hodson, don’t miss out on her new PVOD release produced under the LuckyChap banner, Dreamland. The movie is a second feature for director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and stars Finn Cole as Eugene Evans, a young man growing up in Texas during the Dust Bowl. When Eugene happens upon a bank robber (Robbie) on the run with a bounty on her head, Eugene must decide whether to turn her in or believe that there’s more to her story than what the authorities claim.

With Dreamland arriving on premium video-on-demand and digital on November 17th, I got the chance to chat with Robbie, Cole and Joris-Peyrafitte about their experience making this ambitious period movie. While I’m sure there were immense challenges along the way, having a “perfect scene partner” must have made a huge difference. Here's how Robbie described working with Cole:

“I would say Finn is literally the perfect scene partner. It’s a really tall order in this film. He has to kind of guide us through it. He really is the center of the film. His journey is the emotional stakes of the entire film so he has to hold the screen when he’s on screen on his own. He’s got so many different dynamics and relationships that are at play here, and then there’s also this Allison and Eugene dynamic.”

Not only does Cole knock his own work out of the park, but he also had a significant positive impact on Robbie’s performance as well. Here’s how she put it:

For me, it’s a dream come true when you work with someone who both pushes you but is always there for you and that’s what I found acting with Finn. I was always challenged, I was always caught of guard in the best way, in the way that was always gonna make me better. I feel like we work really well together. We kind of gelled really well. Maybe it’s because we have similar work methods or styles, or because Miles creates that kind of environment on set, but whatever that combination of things were, to have someone there that has your back but is also gonna push you to be better, that’s the dream.”

If you’d like to hear more about what it took to bring Dreamland to screen, including how Joris-Peyrafitte crafted one especially stunning shot in the movie, you can check out the full conversation in the video interview at the top of this article. There might be a little Pirates of the Caribbean tease in there for you, too.

