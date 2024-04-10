The Big Picture Margot Robbie is producing a Monopoly movie, following the success of Barbie.

Robbie's company LuckyChap will collaborate with Lionsgate and Hasbro for the Monopoly film.

There is no release date for Monopoly yet.

After the worldwide success of last year's billion-dollar blockbuster Barbie, Margot Robbie is headed back to the toy chest for her next project. The multi-hyphenate actor-producer will produce a live-action movie based on the board game Monopoly. As revealed at CinemaCon today, Robbie's company LuckyChap will produce the film for Lionsgate in conjunction with toymaker Hasbro.

What Is Monopoly?

Custom Image by Annamaria Ward

Charles Darrow is frequently credited as the inventor of Monopoly, but he based it on The Landlord's Game, which was invented by anti-monopolist Lizzie Magie in 1903. Back in 2015, a film chronicling Monopoly's disputed origins was in the works, but it seems to have met the same fate as Hasbro's officially licensed movies. Darrow sold the rights to Monopoly to the Parker Brothers in 1935, and the game became a huge success at the height of the Great Depression. Monopoly players travel in circles around a board patterned after Atlantic City, New Jersey, buying properties, building structures, and charging rent as they try to avoid going to jail or going bankrupt. The game has endured as one of the world's most popular board games, even after Hasbro acquired Parker Brothers in 1991. Hasbro has produced a number of special editions of Monopoly over the years, tying in to everything from Looney Tunes to Game of Thrones.

Monopoly will be Hasbro's latest foray into film production. In addition to their ongoing Transformers franchise, which will continue with the animated prequel Transformers One later this year, last year also saw the release of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, based on the venerable roleplaying game they acquired along with its parent company Wizards of the Coast in 1999.

Margot Robbie will produce a live-action Monopoly movie for Lionsgate; no release date has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. Robbie's other toy-based venture, Barbie, is streaming now on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max