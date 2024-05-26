After gaining international attention for her astounding role in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie went on to become one of the most exciting actors working today, deservedly earning critical acclaim and accolades such as two Oscar nominations for her efforts in I, Tonya and Bombshell. As her career has progressed, Robbie's body of work has proven to be both intriguing and versatile, leading her to be recognized as one of the actors with the most rewatchable films.

Part of what makes Robbie's filmography so appealing is the numerous different characters she brings to life, which range from real-life figures to mischievous comic-book characters. Throughout the years, the movie star has partaken in many fun projects, but which remain just as exciting a second time around? From Birds of Prey to Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, these are the most rewatchable Margot Robbie movies.

10 'Birds of Prey' (2020)

Although a vastly underrated DCEU movie, this empowering women-centric picture is obviously one of Robbie's best. The star reprises her iconic Harley Quinn role — now in a much less sexualized take — and the results do not disappoint. Birds of Prey follows Harley's journey to emancipate herself from the claws of her abusive ex-boyfriend, the Joker. In the meantime, she's out on an adventure with superheroines Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to rescue a young girl (Ella Jay Basco) from a crime lord (Ewan McGregor).

No doubt, Cathy Yan's movie is a highly rewatchable one, be it for its action-packed scenes, the beautiful and colorful imagery, or the unforgettable lead characters. Fans of superhero films with powerful female leads should check out Birds of Prey — it does not disappoint in the slightest in providing three-dimensional characters and heaps of popcorn fun.

9 'Focus' (2015)

Although their close bond is evident in the first Suicide Squad, Focus was the first and most remarkable Margot Robbie and Will Smith collaboration. The enjoyable 2015 crime comedy centers around veteran con man Nicky (Smith), who ends up meeting a femme fatale (Robbie in all her glory) from his past amid his latest scheme.

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa's movie holds incredible rewatch value for several reasons, including its gripping premise that throws the comedy, crime, and romance genres into the mix to amazing effects. On top of its well-crafted narrative, a stand-out aspect of Focus has to be Smith and Robbie's amazing chemistry; it's not difficult to grasp how their delightful connection plays a huge part in the film being a success (it has earned over 159 million dollars worldwide despite its mixed critical reviews).

8 'The Big Short' (2015)

Robbie shines in a small cameo in what looks like a follow-up to The Wolf of Wall Street, a Martin Scorsese movie in which she also stars. The Adam McKay film is set from 2006 through 2007 and follows a group of investors who bet against the United States' mortgage market. In the meantime, they unearth how flawed and corrupt the market is.

The Wolf of Wall Street enjoyers will probably really like The Big Short, as the two analyze and criticize poignant themes of greed, corruption, and the consequences of impulsive risk-taking. No doubt, the rewatchable Academy Award-winning movie — which has taken home the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar — is a worthwhile entry in Robbie's filmography. Even if the star is barely on-screen (and is uncredited for her role), her bubble bath scene still makes for a fun and surprising moment.

7 'Babylon' (2022)

Despite being released to mixed — mostly negative — reviews, Babylon has captured the attention of many moviegoers for better or worse. In this lavish tale of ambition and excess, a star-studded cast (Brad Pitt, Robbie, Diego Calva, and Olivia Wilde among others) brings to life many characters who attempt to climb their way to the top or keep their legacy intact during a very transformative era for Hollywood. Babylon illustrates the difficult transition from silent films to the so-called "talkies."

What makes the Damien Chazelle feature one of Robbie's most memorable is the actress's astounding performance as the extravagant Nellie LaRoy, whose character was inspired by none other than the iconic silent star Clara Bow. Babylon is not fit for all tastes. However, those who enjoy over-the-top movies with stunning visuals or films about classic Hollywood probably want to give Babylon a watch (or a deserved re-watch).

6 'About Time' (2013)

When it comes to underrated romance films, About Time ranks high at the top of the list. The Richard Curtis 2013 movie starring Domhnall Gleeson in the lead role sees a 21-year-old named Tim who discovers that he can travel in time and alter what happens and has happened in his life — including getting a girlfriend (Rachel McAdams). Needless to say, this has complicated results...

While Robbie has a small role in Curtis' film as Tim's former crush, her performance still adds to this highly rewatchable, fun-loving film. About Time is equal parts dramatic and funny, with two great performances at its center and great chemistry between Gleeson and McAdams. Furthermore, it also makes for a heartfelt picture and sends out messages about father-son relationships/explores family dynamics.

5 'Barbie' (2023)

Ever since its release, the blockbuster Barbie has become a massive hit and even became the highest-grossing movie of the year. Robbie's role in Greta Gerwig's feature is naturally one of her most unforgettable so far next to her efforts in the DCEU, and it's not difficult to grasp why. The movie focuses on Barbie's existential crisis that leads her to leave the seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land and embark on a quest to find her owner in the real world.

While some argue that the 2023 blockbuster isn't as groundbreaking in its "feminist" message as others make it to be of one thing we're sure: Barbie's rewatchability is unquestionable. Given how entertaining Gerwig's pink-colored film is, it's nearly impossible not to feel like watching it again, even if only for the laughs, dance and music sequences, and fun characters it provides.

4 'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is a much better installment than its predecessor, earning great reviews from general audiences and critics alike. In the superhero film, Robbie reprises her role as Harley Quinn and joins forces with Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), and others in the super-shady Task Force X. They are all dropped off at a remote island of Corto Maltese and embark on a super-secret mission.

Whether it be its incredible action sequences, layered characters, or the fantastic, well-crafted premise, the visually absorbing The Suicide Squad is one of Margot Robbie's best and most rewatchable movies. It's also one of the best showcases of Harley Quinn's amazing fight skills; it's impossible to remain indifferent to the actor's on-screen counterpart. Harley shines throughout the film's entirety and absolutely steals the spotlight.

3 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (2019)

In addition to it being a love letter to the late-sixties (particularly in Hollywood), Quentin Tarantino's latest movie is a fictionalized take on the orchestrated, devastating murders by the cult following of Charles Manson. Leonardo DiCaprio is a faded television actor and Brad Pitt is his stunt double. The two attempt to achieve fame and success in the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in Los Angeles.

Robbie does an incredible job at paying homage to the late Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, delivering a top-notch, moving, and heartfelt performance as the iconic Golden Age star, which is arguably one of the major standouts in the movie. Technically-wise, Tarantino's directorial effort is as great as many would imagine coming from the beloved filmmaker and manages to delightfully capture the essence of the decade.

2 'I, Tonya' (2017)

Robbie's career-defining performance is possibly I, Tonya, an engrossing biopic movie filmed in a documentary style that centers around competitive ice skater Tonya Harding and her rise to becoming one of the highest-ranked ice skaters in U.S. Figure Skating Championships. The narrative starts to crumble when Tonya's ex-husband intervenes in what has resulted in one of the most talked about scandals in history.

Robbie's astounding efforts in the Craig Gillespie film have understandably secured her a very much-deserved Academy Award nomination, which immediately makes I, Tonya a must-see in the star's exciting filmography. Along with the masterclass performances, this comedy-drama also excels in delivering a genuinely intriguing and well-executed true story that provides audiences with insight into what has happened that life-altering night in sports. For these reasons, I, Tonya ranks high among Robbie's most rewatchable movies.

1 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

While Robbie has landed roles in several incredible projects (and managed to shine as the lead in some), Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street (arguably) remains one of the best of the bunch. The critically acclaimed film tells the true story of Jordan Belfort (played to perfection by Leonardo DiCaprio), from his rise to a wealthy stockbroker to his fall involving crime and corruption.

Robbie's breakout performance as Naomi Lapaglia at only 22 is still one of her most unforgettable, as it has helped launch her career and earned the Australian star new opportunities that further cemented Robbie as one of the most promising actors of her generation. Excessive and bold, The Wolf of Wall Street has earned a cult following over the years, and its rewatch value is also part of what makes it so appealing; upon a second watch, it is evident that Scorsese's thrilling picture just gets better with each viewing.

