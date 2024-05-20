The Big Picture Jerry Bruckheimer shares hope for Margot Robbie-led Pirates film despite past uncertainty and legal troubles with Johnny Depp.

The tides may be turning for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as Jerry Bruckheimer has revealed some hugely optimistic news for fans eagerly awaiting its return. Amid the uncertainty that has long swirled around the beloved series, it appears that Disney has not abandoned ship on Margot Robbie's involvement. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bruckheimer provided an update that could see the Oscar-nominated actress take the helm in her own Pirates film, and added that it was also the plan to additionally reboot the mainline franchise as well.

"We hope to get 'em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too," Bruckheimer said. He explained that there are indeed two distinct Pirates projects in the works: a reboot, which Jeff Nathanson of Young Woman and the Sea is set to write, and another penned by Christina Hodson of Birds of Prey, which Robbie's camp is behind. This comes after a rather stormy period for the franchise when, following the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017, plans for a sixth installment seemed to flounder amidst Johnny Depp's legal troubles and creative shifts. Disney remained enthusiastic about continuing the lucrative series but seemed to pivot towards a fresher direction, involving new faces and potentially sidelining the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow portrayed by Depp.

Why Did Margot Robbie's 'Pirates' Project Stall?

The Robbie-led project was momentarily believed to be scuttled when the actress herself suggested in 2022 that Disney was steering away from it. However, Bruckheimer's latest comments provide a beacon of hope not only for the continuation of the original saga but for a new chapter to rejuvenate the franchise.

The concept of Robbie captaining a Pirates film isn't just exciting for its novelty but also for the fun she could bring to the high seas. Already one of Hollywood's biggest stars, Robbie taking on a pirate role could redefine what it means to be a leader in the typically male-dominated pirate genre.

As we await more details, all we can do is wait and see if these projects will navigate the stormy waters of modern cinema and what treasures they might uncover. With Bruckheimer at the helm of production and a clear interest from Disney in charting a course forward, fans may soon find themselves setting sail once more into the rich world of Pirates of the Caribbean. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on these exciting developments.