Margot Robbie to Star in New ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movie from ‘Birds of Prey’ Writer

Yo ho, yo ho! Two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie is set to star in a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie that will be written by her Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson.

The project is separate from the other Pirates reboot in the works from Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and longtime POTC franchise scribe Ted Elliot. This one will be an original female-fronted story with new characters that will be presented under the Pirates moniker, and was also inspired by the long-running Disneyland attraction.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, saying that “plot details are being kept in Davey Jones’ locker,” but some fans have already speculated online that Robbie could be playing Redd, the red-haired wench who was captured by the pirate Auctioneer midway through the original ride. Legend has it that following an encounter with Captain Jack Sparrow, Redd became a pirate herself.

The Pirates of the Caribbean ride opened at Disneyland in 1967, and to celebrate its 50th anniversary Disney made some changes that included getting rid of a scene that showed women being auctioned off, turning it into a scene that featured a female pirate auctioning off stolen gold and jewelry.

Jerry Bruckheimer will produce Robbie’s Pirates movie, as well as the one that Mazin and Elliot are working on, having steered the Disney franchise to a collective worldwide gross of more than $4.5 billion over five films.

Robbie earned her second Oscar nomination for her supporting turn in the Fox News drama Bombshell, and she also recently co-starred as Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Robbie will soon reprise her role as Harley Quinn in James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad.

As for Hodson, she wrote the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, as well as the upcoming DC movies The Flash and Batgirl, both of which are expected to feature Michael Keaton‘s Batman in a mentor-type role. Robbie and Hodson are also behind the Lucky Exports Pitch Program, which is an initiative aimed at getting more female writers hired by studios to write action-centric movies. Collider’s Allie Gemmill recently wrote about why Robbie is an influential, necessary voice as a producer in Hollywood, so click here to read that piece.