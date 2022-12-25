Just one decade ago, Margot Robbie was a relatively obscure Australian television star who hadn’t quite made a big break internationally. That all changed in 2013 when she appeared in The Wolf of Wall Street, giving a breakout performance that proved she could contend with massive stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill. It’s been mostly successful for Robbie ever since, as she’s now earned two Academy Award nominations – for I, Tonya , a role she's said finally helped her feel like a good actor, and Bombshell – created a memorable depiction of an iconic comic book character, and shown her more comedic side. Although Robbie is still active on the big screen with performances this year in Babylon and Amsterdam, she’s also had a terrific producing career that has helped promote female artists within the industry.

In 2014, Robbie formed the production company LuckyChap Entertainment alongside Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, and Sophia Kerr. With the intent of telling female-focused stories, Robbie began investing in film and television projects that spotlighted female artists with a voice. While Robbie has starred in some of these projects, LuckyChap isn’t just a tool to promote her image; many of the projects she’s been involved with would likely not have made it to the screen if Robbie’s name wasn’t attached.

In an era where franchises, multiverses, and intellectual property are more powerful than anything, it’s rare that there are genuine “movie stars” that can draw in casual viewers on their name alone. Robbie is one of the few movie stars we have left, and she’s clearly aware of her influence. Although she still pursues roles working alongside the industry’s greatest directors, it's her work to make the film ecosystem more diverse that will be the grandest part of her legacy.

Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Seeks Out Dynamic Roles

Image via Neon

LuckyChap’s first film project was I, Tonya, which starred Robbie as the Olympic skater Tonya Harding during her controversial ban from the competition. While Harding’s story had dominated the headlines and been the subject of many different parodies, Robbie’s film took a more empathetic approach that looked at to the years of abuse she suffered from both her husband, Jeff Gillooly (Sebastian Stan), and mother, LaVona Golden (Allison Janney). While a standard biopic might have been nothing more than an adapted Wikipedia page, I, Tonya allowed Robbie and the production crew to take a blackly comic slant on headlines.

RELATED: New 'Barbie' Images Reveal a Fresh, Fun, and Campy World

Under the new distributor Neon (who subsequently became one of the most prominent and popular names in independent film), I, Tonya became a surprise hit that proved that Robbie was far more than just Harley Quinn; it earned many accolades throughout awards season, including Oscar nominations for Best Actress and Best Editing. It also allowed Robbie to give a once in a lifetime role to Janney (one of television’s female icons), earning her a deserved Best Supporting Actress win.

The success of I, Tonya bolstered Robbie’s ability to take on more dynamic roles in indie projects as she simultaneously worked on more mainstream films that she wasn’t as creatively involved with. While Dreamland and Terminal weren’t necessarily box office hits, it allowed Robbie to take a chance on two genres (western-romance and neo-noir thriller) that so rarely feature dynamic female characters.

Margot Robbie Centers Other Creators' Voices via LuckyChap

Image via Hulu

However, Robbie hasn’t simply used LuckyChap as a means to promote herself, as she’s absent from the screen in some of the company’s most successful projects. She produced two seasons of the Hulu original series Dollface from female creator Jordan Reiss, which centers on the importance of female friendships. Kat Dennings and Brenda Song are two actresses like Robbie that have rarely gotten to prove how versatile they are, and Dollface allowed them to show their range.

LuckyChap found its first major television sensation in 2021 with Maid, a riveting Netflix original series from female showrunner Molly Smith Metzler based on Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive. Stories about domestic violence and being a single mother are often either sensationalized or misogynistic, but Maid took a complex, intimate approach that became a sensation on the streaming platform. Robbie’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Margaret Qualley delivered the performance of her career for her riveting role as Land.

LuckyChap Productions Performed Strongly in 2020

Image via Focus Features

2020 was unquestionably an uncertain period for cinema, but LuckyChap held steadfast on giving a theatrical release to the Sundance Film Festival hit Promising Young Woman, as Robbie knew they had something special on their hands. Debut director Emerald Fennell needed a terrific marketing campaign to draw in audiences to the film’s unnerving style, and LuckyChap did a great job promoting Promising Young Woman throughout its award season run, hitting major festivals before its December release.

To say that Promising Young Woman was divisive would be an understatement; the film faced backlash from some opposed to the depiction of male toxicity, and others that felt it did not go far enough in its condemnation of rape culture. Regardless, it’s the conversation surrounding Promising Young Woman that was more important than anything; it explored the nuances of sexual assault in a way that prompted constructive conversations, and unquestionably generated empathy for victims. Fennell became one of the few female filmmakers to earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Director, and also picked up a trophy for Best Original Screenplay.

LuckyChap Continues Investing in Female-Fronted Franchises

Image via Warner Bros.

While franchises are certainly more powerful than ever, LuckyChap has used popular brands as a means to tell creative stories from the female point-of-view. Although Robbie was terrific as Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad, the film received terrible reviews, which called out the sexist way that Quinn was depicted. Thankfully, Harley got some agency in the 2020 spinoff Birds of Prey, which LuckyChap produced for director Cathy Yan (an inventive horror filmmaker in her own right). Birds of Prey replaces the toxic “bro culture” of Suicide Squad with a dynamic cast of female anti-heroes, including the Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollet-Bell), the detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and the street thief Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco). While Birds of Prey sadly underperformed due to its release right before the pandemic, any film that opens with Robbie scrubbing out the memory of Jared Leto certainly deserves another look.

It’s safe to say that Robbie had made even casual movie fans mark Barbie as one of their most anticipated films releasing in 2023. Although making a film based on a toy brand has been disastrous in the past, Greta Gerwig seems to have a very self-aware slant on the iconic brand, and Robbie appears to be chewing the scenery as the titular icon. It seems like every piece of marketing has gone viral, and it will be interesting to see how Barbie addresses the toy brand’s impact on female body image when it hits theaters next summer.

Elsewhere, the future is bright for Robbie’s work as a producer. Her upcoming producer credits include Fennell’s next film Saltburn, Bert & Bernie’s next project Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and a more inclusive reboot of Tank Girl. While it doesn’t mean that Robbie is going to stop working with filmmakers like Damien Chazelle, Martin Scorsese, and Quentin Tarantino, her work to promote all types of female stories gives her room to grow in the later stages of her career.