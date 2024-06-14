Ever since her big film debut in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie has partaken in a plethora of different projects so far, ranging from superhero and fantasy films to biographical dramas. Considering the star's impeccable choices in the films she makes and the characters she brings to life, it only makes sense that the Oscar-winning actress has become one of the most in-demand actors working today.

What may be particularly interesting to some, though, is Robbie's varied taste in film, which ranges from some of her favorite childhood flicks like George of the Jungle to acclaimed pictures like Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove. We look back at some of the films Margot Robbie probably wants you to see, whether because they have made an impact on her life in one way or another, or influenced her astounding work.

10 'George of the Jungle' (1997)

To some's surprise, the first Margot Robbie favorite to make it to this list is Sam Weisman's George of the Jungle, an American comedy adventure film based on the 1967 American animated television series of the same name. Starring the now Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, it follows a man raised in the jungle by apes who falls in love with a wealthy American heiress.

In a fun Q&A interview with BAFTA's YouTube channel, Robbie admitted that this entertaining Tarzan-inspired story was the first film she ever saw on the big screen, so it's no wonder why it holds such a special place in her heart: "I watched it a lot as a kid. Love that film. And I've been a Brandon Fraser fan ever since. I haven’t watched it in quite a few years though, I should revisit it," the star revealed.

9 'Robin Hood: Men in Tights' (1993)

Like George of the Jungle, Mel Brooks' Robin Hood: Men in Tights may not be on readers' bingo card when it comes to Robbie's personal favorites, but it's definitely one of her must-sees. Cary Elwes stars as the titular character in this loose satire that will provide audiences with lots of laughter.

In the same interview mentioned above, Robbie revealed that Brooks' film was a childhood favorite when asked what film she should not have seen at a young age. Robbie admitted that "it was just filled with innuendo and it was probably quite inappropriate for a five-year-old to be quoting." While Men in Tights is not fit for audiences of all ages, it is a silly fun and enjoyable spoof of the Robin Hood films that some genuinely believe to be one of the best takes on the character.

8 'The Fifth Element' (1997)

Directed by Luc Besson, this cult classic features Bruce Willis and a young Milla Jovovich. Its story is set in an absorbing, colorful, dystopian near-future scenario the story of a cab driver who becomes the central figure in the search for a legendary cosmic weapon to keep Evil and Mr. Zorg at bay.

Throughout the years, The Fifth Element has become a fan-favorite in the science fiction and fantasy genres for several reasons, ranging from its great acting performances to the overall creativity of its story and beautiful imagery. Robbie seems to agree that Besson's movie is a must-see, and the element that has impacted her the most was Jovovich's on-screen counterpart: "I was just obsessed with The Fifth Element and that character in particular,” Robbie revealed in the BAFTA interview.

7 'Snatch' (2000)

Anchored by a talented ensemble cast (Jason Statham, Brad Pitt, Stephen Graham, Vinnie Jones, and Ade, among others), this crime drama set in the London criminal underworld centers around boxing promoters, violent bookmakers, a Russian gangster, amateur robbers, and supposedly Jewish jewelers who all join a fight to track down a priceless stolen diamond.

Snatch is a top-notch Guy Ritchie picture and a brilliant showcase of the comedy crime genre done right, easily ranking among the best of its category to this day for its hilarious bits and action-packed moments. The cult classic has seemingly won Robbie over, too, and it's not in the least surprising — during an interview for the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood press tour, the star even admitted to JOE.ie on YouTube that she has watched it "a thousand times."

6 'True Romance' (1993)

Directed by Tony Scott and written by Quentin Tarantino, True Romance is an essential romance crime film, featuring an ensemble cast led by Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette with Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer, Gary Oldman, Pitt, and Christopher Walken in smaller roles. The unconventional romance tale centers around a pop-culture enthusiast who steals cocaine from his new wife's pimp and tries to sell it in Hollywood.

True Romance's charm lies in its absorbing storytelling and unforgettable protagonists. According to Robbie herself, who loved Pitt's character in the film, Scott's movie features one of the best love scenes in cinema. The star also revealed to MTV News that she "walked down the aisle to the True Romance music." To this day, True Romance remains a beloved film for its sharp screenplay, memorable romance, and action.

5 'Cabaret' (1972)

Featuring Liza Minnelli in the lead role, Bob Fosse's Cabaret sees a female club entertainer in Weimar Republic-era Berlin romance two different men while the Nazi Party rises to power around them. The story is based on the 1951 play I Am a Camera by John Van Druten and the 1939 novel Goodbye to Berlin by Christopher Isherwood.

The 1972 musical may not be everyone's cup of tea. However, anyone who enjoys the genre will probably want to give this a try, as it is a very influential picture that deserves a watch, whether for its amazing performances, the boundaries it breaks, and the messages it sends about corruption and sexual ambiguity. As for why Margot Robbie likes it so much? According to the star, "It's poppy, it's Liza Minnelli, there's music and all that stuff, but there's also really deep-rooted themes and the political conversation that's happening."

4 'Harold and Maude' (1971)

Hal Ashby's Harold and Maude illustrates the peculiar bond between two polar opposite characters: seventeen-year-old Harold (Bud Cort) who is young and wealthy, and the lively septuagenarian Maude (Ruth Gordon) when the two meet at a funeral. In the meantime, Maude teaches the death-obsessed boy about the importance of living life to its fullest.

With dark comedy elements, this existentialist 1971 drama has captured the attention of many for its controversial narrative, ultimately cementing itself as one of the best romance films of all time. For Robbie, Harold and Maude is a must-see for several reasons, with the biggest asset being its female lead: "Probably my favorite female character to ever grace the screen. Hal Ashby is, of course, genius, and just everything about that movie: It sets a world, sets a tone, sets a vibe, sets a feeling. It's a really emotive experience," the actor remarked.

3 'Kill Bill: Vol. 1' (2003)

Among Tarantino's finest pictures to date is Kill Bill starring the fierce Uma Thurman, which tells the engrossing revenge story of a former assassin who, after awakening from a four-year coma, wreaks vengeance on the team of assassins who betrayed her and attempted to kill her.

It's not for no reason that the 2003 fan-favorite movie goes down as one of the best martial arts films of the 2000s, and a huge part of what makes Kill Bill so memorable is its kick-ass lead, as well as the Tarantino-esque narrative and action sequences. In fact, Robbie seems to think so, too: "Obviously, it's a sick female character, It's totally breaking the mold of this action-genre revenge story. It's poppy. The ultraviolence is so stylized. It's just a world, a tone, a vision, so beautifully executed."

2 'The Philadelphia Story' (1940)

When the cast of Babylon was asked what was their favorite old Hollywood movie, Robbie did not hesitate to name The Philadelphia Story, a George Cukor movie starring none other than Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant, one of the most iconic movie duos of all time. The story follows a woman who embarks on a self-discovery journey when her ex-husband and a tabloid reporter turn up just before her planned remarriage.

It's far from difficult to grasp why Robbie loves Cukor's highly influential romantic comedy so much, especially when it counts on wonderful performances and a genuinely funny and absorbing script that deals with themes of identity, adultery, and romantic relationships. After all this time, the blueprint The Philadelphia Story still resonates, remaining mandatory viewing for classic Hollywood enthusiasts and one of the best rom-coms ever made.

1 'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)

Widely regarded as one of the best war films ever made, Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove sees an American general (Peter Sellers in a masterclass performance) order a bombing attack on the Soviet Union. This, however, eventually triggers a path to a nuclear holocaust that a war room full of politicians and generals desperately attempts to stop.

When talking about her favorite films, Robbie admitted that she could pick any Kubrick, but Dr. Strangelove was her personal favorite: "I feel like something like that also fits the mold of the kind of film that we'd get excited and want to make. And it's just so iconic. Actually, our boardroom in Barbie was based on the War Room from Dr. Strangelove." Indeed, the Stanley Kubrick picture stands the test of time for many reasons, including its razor-sharp satire on warfare and patriotism among other topics still relevant today.

