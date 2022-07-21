There is no denying that the talented actor has made a name for herself in the film industry, and we love to see it.

Since the black comedy The Wolf of Wall Street came out in 2013, Margot Robbie has swept cinephiles off their feet and proven herself to be quite the talented movie star. Gathering big names like Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew McConaughey, the first big film in which the blonde actress starred, directed by accomplished director Martin Scorsese, successfully launched her versatile career.

There are many great things about Robbie; funny enough, her stunning looks are not even the best part. Gifted and extremely hardworking, she's able to effortlessly capture anyone's attention whenever she appears on the screen. Set to star in Chazelle's Babylon and bring iconic Barbie to life in Gerwig'sintriguing upcoming project, this far the skillful actor has made some interesting choices when it comes to the projects she picks—these are some of her best roles to date.

Jane Porter — The Legend of Tarzan (2016)

Image via Village Roadshow Pictures

The Legend of Tarzan tells the famous, timeless story of a feral child raised by apes in the African jungle. Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård brings Tarzan to life. Because every Tarzan needs his Jane, Robbie eventually appears on the scene as the ethnologist who teaches him civilization. They fall in love, and everyone knows how the rest of the story goes.

While this might not be her best role ever, it is still worth mentioning. Although Robbie's screen-time could've been longer (and the movie, better), she still managed to showcase her skills and fully embody the spirit of the beloved Disney Princess. Bold, fearless, and no damsel in distress, Robbie's Jane is not one to mess with.

Jess Barrett — Focus (2015)

Image via Focus Features

Focus is undoubtedly an entertaining picture. Will Smith is Nicky, a veteran con man with a soft spot for Jess (Robbie's character who eventually also becomes a part of the con game). As per usual, their chemistry is off the charts.

While the actor's performance isn't out of this world in this, it still makes for quite the decent watch. In an interesting enough storyline, Jess is sassy, charismatic, witty, and everything you'd expect her to be. It's almost impossible not to fall in love with the character.

Kayla Pospisil — Bombshell (2019)

Image via Lions Gate Entertainment

In this biographic drama directed by Jay Roach, Robbie steps in the shoes of Kayla Pospisil, a fictional deeply passionate employee at the news network and one of the victims, among others, including Megyn Kelly (played by Charlize Theron) and Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman), of Fox News head Roger Ailes' sexual harassment.

With an incredible make-up department that completely transformed famous faces until they were no longer recognizable, Bombshell is generally a great film that sends out a powerful message; it celebrates the bravery of individual actions. Although some events of the film are real, two of the most disturbing scenes were fictional—Robbie forcefully starred in both of them, delivering a heartbreakingly excellent performance.

Queen Elizabeth I — Mary Queen of Scots (2018)

Image via Focus Features

Queen Elizabeth I is arguably one of the most challenging roles in Margot Robbie's filmography and possibly the one in which she looks most unrecognizable. Mary Queen of Scots, which also features Saoirse Ronan's unmatched talent, revolves around the true story of the 16th-century Scottish monarch while adding some small twists.

Playing a royal is never an easy job, let alone if there is a big amount of historical buffs watching your every move and pointing out what is accurate and what is not. Still, Robbie successfully managed to let her talent shine every time she stepped into the spotlight, once again demostrating how much of a versatile actress she is, even without ever being classically trained in the proper Shakespearean kind of way.

Naomi Lapaglia — The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Paramount Pictures

Iconic in every sense of the word, Naomi Lapagalia, Robbie's character in The Wolf of Wall Street, was based on Nadine Caridi (though the role was dramatized and not intended to portray Caridi accurately), ex-wife of “Wolf” Jordan Belfort (played on-screen by Leonardo DiCaprio). There is no doubt that the actress' role in Scorsese's hit film was a huge part of Margot's career; though she had starred in some popular series at that point, TWoWS introduced her to Hollywood.

Naomi is an interesting character, to say the least; she goes from being someone people would describe as a textbook bimbo who loves the lavish lifestyle and is very attracted to wealth, to a loving and dedicated mother. Witty and intelligent, she's possibly one of the most likable characters in the film. There is no doubt that the breakthrough role cemented Robbie as an incredibly talented actress.

Sharon Tate — Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Very few people would embody Sharon Tate's beautiful essence the same way that Robbie did, and that is exactly why she was perfect for the role. In a Quentin Tarantino film that tweaks history and reimagines the glamour and insanity of Hollywood's golden age, Robbie manages to do Tate justice by bringing her light and serenity to every scene she stars in.

Hypnotizing in her every move, Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood's Sharon Tate is beautifully written — she is soft-spoken and witty, as well as very intelligent and intellectually curious. Though unfortunately Robbie didn't have much screen time, she stood out and captured everyone's heart nonetheless with her impeccable acting and astonishing homage.

Tonya Harding — I, Tonya (2017)

Image via LuckyChap Entertainment

Robbie's insane (in the best possible way) portrayal of Tonya Harding is mindblowing to say the least. I, Tonya, beautifully directed by Craig Gillespie, explores the anxieties and struggles of the former Olympic figure skater, including her framing in a violent scandal in the 1990s that resulted in her being permanently banned from doing the one thing she loved the most.

Powerful, raw, and emotional, Robbie's performance won her an Academy Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. And for good reason: while it is a portrayal of a real-life person, Tonya is arguably the actress' best performance to date as she completely showcased her unparalleled talents.

Harley Quinn — DCEU

Image via DC Films

Last but not least, the role everyone was probably waiting for. If Naomi Lapaglia introduced Margot Robbie's name to the film industry, Harley Quinn victoriously increased the accomplished actress' popularity in no time. When it comes to Robbie's Harley, there is such thing as perfect casting.

The beloved DC character has appeared in three films so far and shown great character development since the first Suicide Squad, which premiered in 2016. There is hardly any doubt that Robbie was born for the role; it is odd to even picture anyone else filling her shoes and attempting to bring the eccentric clown to life. Much like her previously mentioned character Jane, Margot Robbie's trademark role isn't afraid to show off her fierce nature and will gladly exceed any expectations imposed upon her.

