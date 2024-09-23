Pablo Larraín is known for bringing the lives of fascinating women from across the years to the screen thanks to biographical dramas that are constantly recognized on the awards circuit. And now, according to Variety, Netflix has set the release date for Maria. The project that will feature Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas will receive a limited theatrical release on November 27, before making its way to the streaming platform on December 11. The trajectory and personal life of one of the most influential opera singers in history will captivate the world during the holiday season.

Maria will be centered around the final years of the singer's life, exploring what the performer went through while she was living in Paris. Maria Callas was born in New York City in 1923, and ever since she was a young girl, her life was full of twists and turns. After establishing her career in Europe, it was hard for Callas to stay away from the public eye due to her temperamental behavior. But everything that was written about Maria Callas couldn't compare to the power and emotion of her voice. The artist was also praised by Leonard Bernstein thanks to her unforgettable performances and commanding presence.

The screenplay for Maria was written by Steven Knight. The artists previously developed the All the Light We Cannot See adaptation for Netflix, meaning that the upcoming movie by Pablo Larraín will continue the working relationship between Knight and the streaming platform. The writer is set to travel to the galaxy far, far away thanks to his involvement in the upcoming Star Wars movie that will mark the return of Daisy Ridley in the role of Rey. A release date hasn't been set for the anticipated blockbuster.

Pablo Larraín's Impressive Filmography

Close

Pablo Larraín has been working on the development of Maria for years. The previous movie directed by the filmmaker was El Conde. The horror comedy was a satire that depicted Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet as a vampire who couldn't seem to calm his thirst for blood. But Larraín's projects that resemble Maria are actually Spencer and Jackie. Spencer allowed Kristen Stewart to shine as the late Princess Diana, with the public figure dealing with an existential crisis during the film. Natalie Portman was the one responsible for portraying Jacqueline Kennedy in Jackie, yet another gripping drama from the director.

Maria will premiere in theaters in the United States on November 27, before making its way to Netflix on December 11. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.