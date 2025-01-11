Right now, fans of erotic thrillers undoubtedly have Halina Reijn on the mind, with the director’s sexually-charged feature, Babygirl taking cinemas by storm. But before the filmmaker brought audiences the spicy and sensual Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson-led flick, she delivered a comedic and of-the-time horror movie. It’s been three years since Bodies Bodies Bodies first sliced its way into theaters, and the Certified Fresh 86% Rotten Tomatoes feature continues to find new audiences. The movie centers around a group of friends who, during a hurricane, meet up at the empty mansion owned by one of the friends’ parents. As the night wears on, the cracks in their friendship begin to show, but things really go off the rails when they all take part in a whodunnit murder game called Bodies Bodies Bodies.

The feature was the second that actress Maria Bakalova did following her major breakthrough in 2020’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and, during a recent conversation with Perri Nemiroff for Collider Ladies Night, the Academy Award-nominated performer shared some of her fond memories about filming the one-of-a-kind feature.

For starters, The Apprentice star shared the importance of Reijn’s background in acting and how she uses that to inform and inspire her performers. Using Babygirl as an example, Bakalova said:

“You see that she is such a great director that she can take so many unseen things from an actor. Even Nicole Kidman is such a marvelous actress, we’ve seen her in so many different things, and Halina has managed to pull something so unique out of her, and that’s because she has this acting mentality in her bones. She’s coming from acting and she knows how to work with actors very well.”

The Chemistry Behind ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’