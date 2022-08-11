Today, Deadline revealed that Bodies Bodies Bodies star Maria Bakalova has been tapped for not one, but two new projects. The actress has officially signed on to join the cast of Andrew Durham’s Fairyland as well as the Jerry Seinfeld helmed feature, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.

Durham will make his feature-length directorial debut with Fairyland, which is pulling its plot from Alysia Abbott’s book Fairyland: A Memoir of My Father. The book explores what it meant to live in the days leading up to, during, and after the worst of the AIDS epidemic in San Francisco during the 1970s and 1980s. The story centers around Abbott’s father’s experience living during such a heartbreaking and terrifying chapter in American history, and will see Steve Abbott wrestling with the disease himself before the celebrated poet and activist lost his own life due to AIDS related complications. While we don’t know who Bakalova will portray in the production, she adds her name to a previously announced call sheet that includes the likes of Emilia Jones, Scoot McNairy, Geena Davis, Cody Fern, Adam Lambert, Bella Murphy, and Nessa Dougherty. Sophia and Roman Coppola’s American Zoetrope will produce.

As for Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, Seinfeld teamed up with Spike Feresten, Andy Robin, and Barry Marder to write the breakfast centered feature for Netflix. Dropping audiences into a 1963 Michigan, the feature will tell the story of how the morning (or anytime) pastry came to be, with Kellogg’s and Post facing off to lay claim to the world of at-home breakfast delicacies. Seinfeld will also star in the feature which includes a loaded ensemble boasting a lineup of big names such as Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Tom Lennon, Adrian Martinez, Bobby Moynihan, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, and Sarah Cooper. Like Fairyland, it’s unclear as to what role Bakalova will be stepping into for Unfrosted, though, at this time, it sounds like she’ll have a small cameo appearance.

Image via A24

Bakalova saw her career shoot to the moon after appearing in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, where she starred alongside Sacha Baron Cohen as the titular character’s teenage daughter. The role would land her an Academy Award nomination and lead to her casting in A24 and Halina Reijn’s Bodies Bodies Bodies, which is currently in theaters. Next up, Bakalova will be seen in the third installment of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as Cosmo the Spacedog and will also both star in and produce Prime Video and Grindstone’s The Honeymoon.

At this time, no release date for either production has been announced, but stay tuned to Collider for more information as it becomes available.