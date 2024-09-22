The Big Picture Collider's Perri Nemiroff sits down with Triumph director Petar Vlachanov and co-stars Maria Bakalova and Julian Kostov at TIFF 2024.

Triumph, about a mysterious alien artifact post-the Fall of Communism, completes Valchanov and co-director Kristina Grozeva's trilogy.

During this interview, Valchanov discusses reuniting with Bakalova, the stars' improvisation on-set, and more. Bakalova and Kostov talk about joining forces and launching their production company Five Oceans.

In a full circle moment, writer and filmmaker Petar Valchanov returned to this year's Toronto International Film Festival — where both his previous films, The Lesson and Glory, premiered — with the final installment in his trilogy, Triumph. With his directing partner Kristina Grozeva, the two reunited with Guardians of the Galaxy's Maria Bakalova for a starring role opposite Julian Kostov (Shadow and Bone) in a tale that seems too unbelievable to be true, and yet...

Triumph is set in the early '90s, in the years just after the Fall of Communism, and the story is ripped straight from the papers. A Bulgarian task force has been sent to a rural area where they're instructed to locate an ancient artifact. How did they know this artifact was there? Because the head general's psychic, played by Margita Gosheva (The Lesson, Glory), has a telepathic channel to an alien who insists they've been chosen to change the trajectory of humanity. Bakalova plays Slava, a girl the psychic says is a "signal conductor" for the alien, while Kostov plays the part of Private Georgi.

While at the festival celebrating their world premiere, Valchanov, Bakalova, and Kostov dropped by the Collider studio at the Cinema Center at MARBL to talk with Perri Nemiroff about the project. Valchanov explains the chronological order of his "absurd" trilogy and talks about wanting to work with his stars, and how the film transformed throughout production. Bakalova and Kostov, who also serve as producers on the film, discuss why they wanted to be a part of this trilogy, how they first met, and why they launched their own production company, Five Oceans.

You can watch the full conversation in the video above or read the transcript below.

'Triumph' Completes a Sensational Trilogy

PERRI NEMIROFF: I have seen your movie, but because it is getting a film festival debut, our audience might not know what Triumph is just yet. Can you give a brief synopsis of your film?

PETAR VALCHANOV: The film is part of a trilogy. The first film was 10 years ago, here, The Lesson, after is Glory and Triumph. The stories are inspired by very emblematic, real events in Bulgaria after the communist period was fallen. Actually, this story is about a group of high-ranking officers and a psychic who started digging a hole underground to find something very special.

That's a good synopsis right there.

JULIAN KOSTOV: A sentence you never thought you'd hear.

That’s exactly what I was thinking. Even having seen the movie, I wasn't quite prepared for hearing it put that way. You mentioned it is part of a trilogy. Can you tell me something about making all three films that stayed consistent for you, but then also something about making Triumph that called for something different?

VALCHANOV: One of the elements is that all these stories take place in the democracy period in Bulgaria. The first, chronologically in real life of the first stories is Triumph, and it happened exactly at the beginning of the democracy period. After this came Glory and after, The Lesson. So, the absurd elements are something that connects all of these stories, and they're very connected to the spirit of this time.

I was reading in our press notes that you were originally planning to film this in 2020 and then you had to push to 2022 because of the pandemic. One thing you said caught my eye: “The story underwent several transformations.” Can you walk me through the transformations that it went through during that period?

VALCHANOV: Usually, we work on the script, but after and during shooting, we make a lot of transformations, also, and during the edit. We try to be extremely focused on set and to catch the gifts which the talents and actors give during the shooting, and try to use this to develop the story in the script during the shooting.

I want to ask you about working with Maria because I was reading a little bit about your history together, and the first time you saw her was when she was studying in school. What is the very first thing you noticed in her that made you say to yourself, “We’ve got to work together one day?”

VALCHANOV: I remember the first moment that we started to work on some exercises with her and we found out how talent and how great [she was], and her power and potential of a great actress she had. We invited her for our previous film, The Father, for one very important role. She did great in casting, but also she looks like my mother, who was a very important part of the story of The Father. It was amazing experience. After that, we are very thankful that she came on board for Triumph. During the writing process, usually, we imagine actors who are most connected to the roles to imagine how they will speak and how will they move.

The 'Triumph' Directing Duo Give "Permission for Failure"

I'm gonna flip that around for you, Maria. I'm gonna let you give him and Kristina [Grozeva] some flowers here. As it was mentioned, you worked with them before on The Father. What was something about the two of them as a directing duo that you loved and made you think to yourself, “We’ve got to keep working together?”

MARIA BAKALOVA: I've been a fan of their work ever since I started watching their movies. The first movie that came out, The Lesson, was the first feature film that I saw, and I was like, “Jesus Christ, that's such a new wave of cinema. That's so interesting. It's brave. I wanna do it one day.” And then, I got into the National Academy for Theatre and Film Arts. We've never had acting classes for cinema, and in the year that I was studying, they took a class a couple of hours a week, and I was like, “Please, I want to be assisting you! Please. I just want to be around you, please. I want to be helpful as much as possible. If you're shooting something, I can be on set. I can bring coffee or anything. I just wanna be learning a lot from you.” Because they're remarkable. I think they're some of the best directors in the world — not only in Europe, like, in the world — and they've been my idols. It's been just a dream to be a part of something that they do. Now, having the chance to collaborate on Triumph has been achieved, and I want more.

VALCHANOV: Thank you.

What is something about working with the two of them as a directing duo that maybe unlocked something in you as an actor that you never realized you had, and now you have an extra tool that you can apply to another project?

KOSTOV: For me, this was my first movie I've ever done in the Bulgarian language, so that was, to begin with, very interesting for me because for 10 years, I had my career in London and in America. I was quite nervous, but they have this thing when they sit down with you, and you feel like you've been old friends for such a long time. I think that's a lot of what directors have to be able to admit to the actors, is to give you that confidence and calm you down, and make you feel like you're part of the family, like you're an equal. So, I've always felt very safe in their hands, even before we started shooting. During the process, I like improvisation, and I think they also like improvisation and putting people in weird situations. So, if you know the character, it kind of unfolds. I think it's the permission for failure that is a big thing to be able to do that on set, especially on a low budget where we're chasing time all the time. But I've always felt like I could improvise without even asking them to do something different, and they would always champion that. So, it was very nice to know, also, that I connect in my own language.

The freedom and safety to fail on set is of the utmost importance, and every single set needs that. How about for you, Maria? Anything you want to add to this one?

BAKALOVA: I have to say that I definitely felt safe, and I felt welcomed to try and to push beyond the borders that we tend to put. We create this idea of a character, and then, “She's gonna be speaking like this, she's gonna be walking like this, she's gonna be doing things that are gonna be specific for her.” But with them, there are two people, and you have a female and you have a male, and they do have kind of different sensitivities, which is good because they balance each other. It's interesting because in one take, Kristina is gonna take over, the other take, Petar is gonna take over, and you can mix a lot of things because we, as human beings, behave differently every minute of the day. I feel that's what makes the work that they do believable, authentic, real, and truthful to reality.

I love hearing about that in a directing duo. I wanna dip into the tone and the extreme nature of this story. Do you have a specific moment either in prep or on set when you either found your character or maybe the tone and vibe of the movie, something that happened that made you think, “I get it now, and I know how to play in this world?”

BAKALOVA: From the beginning, because we started chronologically, we started with a long shot of this gigantic old car driving down this road, it helped to believe that you're in this place back in 1992. It wasn't a huge team of people, but a lot of people who were just dedicated and wanted to do gigantic things for the movie. We have this huge hole in the ground that felt real. When you look at it, when we look at ourselves — which is such a meta thing in a way, that we're these filmmakers who want to do this movie inspired by a real story, and we're here digging a hole underground, as well, and being serious about it and believing in it, which is absurd — I felt like, “Okay, here we go. We're gonna do this.”

VALCHANOV: They were amazing. We love when actors surprise us, and it was plenty of surprising moments with them. [Laughs] So, we are so happy.

Can you give me a time on set when one of the actors did something that exceeded your expectations for a scene, and now viewers can look out for it when they see the finished film?

VALCHANOV: For example, one of the favorite scenes for us is near the end, between them. I might spoil it if I explain more, but the chemistry between them. They were so organic, and they provoked each other and brought something more that’s not in the script. We love this process.

KOSTOV: I think I know which scene you mean. [Laughs] To give an example of that scene without spoiling the scene, they would just tell us, “You want this, you want that. They're opposing things. Do whatever you wanna do. You have as long as you need.” And we’d just end up doing, like, five or six-minute continuous takes of her trying to get what her character wants and me trying to get what my character wants under the circumstances that were given. So it was really so alive, like theater.

It was like a dance back and forth there. It was riveting.

BAKALOVA: He's right. Some of my favorite moments, some of the funniest moments have been just happening in real time. We had a moment, the one that we just released, the first clip of the film, and this happened on the day. When you think about it, you imagine these army people being very serious, very on point about everything, and this is the reality that they're doing? They're, like, crawling on the ground and doing exercises on how to not get deactivated. They don't have signal today, and they're just going to have a party, they're going to dance, and they're going to eat. It's like, “Okay, so this is a triumph. This is a mission.”

KOSTOV: I think what's very meta for that scene, as well, that was just released as a clip was I think Margita Gosheva, the actress who plays Pirina…

Incredible performance!

KOSTOV: Incredible, right? She came up with all the exercises herself.

VALCHANOV: Yes, her task was to prepare. [Laughs]

KOSTOV: So nobody knew what to expect, all the actors on set had no idea. It's very meta to watch them because they're also uncomfortable doing it, not just their character. So, it's very funny.

How 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' (Eventually) Helped Spotlight Bulgarian Talent

I love that. I wanted to make sure to carve out some time for the two of you to talk about your production company, because I get really excited in this industry when people wear multiple hats and they feel the inspiration to shepherd films they believe in in different ways. You guys have Five Oceans. Another part of this industry I like is when two creatives find each other and realize they have just found a long-time collaborator in the other, so can you each tell me something about the other that you appreciated about them as a creative partner and made you think to yourself, “This is someone I want to continue forward in this industry with?”

BAKALOVA: We had the privilege to meet each other back in 2019 when there was this open call about a movie that nobody knew what it was gonna be about called Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. This gentleman posted a Facebook status, quote-unquote, “We're searching for a lead actress for a big Hollywood movie, send us all your details, record something, and hypothetically we're gonna fly you somewhere. Unfortunately, we're not able to tell you what the movie is about, or who's gonna be behind the camera. Nothing. Just put yourself on tape, and one day you might end up in a different country.” I did it, and I met him. I did it because I wanted to meet him because I knew he was a Bulgarian artist who lived in England. I was like, “Oh my god, maybe he's gonna help us get a movie that is a co-production between England and Bulgaria with Andrea Arnold or something!”

KOSTOV: Almost.

BAKALOVA: It just happened to be a different type of movie, an incredible movie that changed my life tremendously. But during the whole process of the thing, I found out that I can really count on him, not just because he is from my country, but because he's creatively, incredibly focused and knows what he wants to do, knows how to build a platform for people like me, people like him, people from our region of the world, and shine a light on those places because we have really talented people and somehow they never get a shot. They never get a chance to work internationally or to bring productions to work internationally in our country. So I was like, “I wanna keep this person forever.”

KOSTOV: Thank you, Maria. Likewise. To touch on what you started, in Bulgaria, we don't have an infrastructure, we don't know how to be a part of the world market for acting and for filmmaking. Because my career started in London, I've always tried to expand opportunities to people from my country, from our region, and not limited to, but mostly I've been a patron for young, unknown-to-the-world talent. I was like, “We have the people who can get an Oscar nomination and win an Oscar.” And so eventually, I turned out right.

But Maria is so incredible, and getting to know her throughout the process of auditioning for Borat, she would do incredible things that would shock me for the auditions themselves, some method stuff like pulling a little bit of stuff from her nails. I was like, “Oh no, you don't need to do that!” She's like, “No, no.” And like pouring some garlic potion on herself so she smells bad for the audition because Sacha Baron Cohen told her that that would be a plus. So, she created this vinegar garlic potion that she would pepper herself with.

BAKALOVA: I did! [Laughs] They didn’t want to be near me.

KOSTOV: So I was like, “That's commitment.” And so her bravery throughout all of that. Famously, she thought this could be a human trafficking thing, and when she told me that, she was like, “Please, please, please, please promise me, you're not gonna traffic me when I go to London.” And I'm like, “No, I promise. But why would you say that?” And she's like, “Because things like this don't happen to people like us.” And I started crying and she started crying, and I'm like, “That's why we wanna do this.” And this is the short answer for why we created, then, our production company. There is a joke in Bulgaria because Bulgaria's territory used to be on three seas, and so we were like, “No, we're not gonna go to the three seas, we're gonna go on all five oceans.” So it's about exporting Bulgarian culture and tradition, and focusing on censuring on three-dimensional Eastern European characters, Slavic, Balkan characters who will be able to showcase our culture in a universal English-language, sometimes, way.

I love all of that so much. So that's where it started, and now you are here at TIFF with this movie, which is the first film that you produced through the company.

KOSTOV: We chose well.

Why did this feel like the right material to start with to basically present this company to the world and show everyone what you're capable of?

BAKALOVA: I studied acting at the National Academy for Theatre and Film Arts, and I got a chance to know him, and to know them from before. I was constantly talking about this directing duo, that, “They're phenomenal. We should do something.” Then they met, and then the script came, and then we started talking about it, and he was actually considered for a different part in the movie, but I was like, “He should be in the movie.” They were like, “Yeah, he's great. We're gonna do all the things together, all of us.” The story just felt the right story to be told by our company as the beginning of this. That's been the dream, basically, to do something that is authentic, to do something that's from our region, but to be able to come to a festival like TIFF, to be able to go to a place where people speak English and we can present a project in English with accents but still feel accepted and feel seen.

KOSTOV: We complement each other very well in that Maria has an impeccable, incredible taste for arthouse films, and I'm very commercially oriented.

BAKALOVA: That's our duo!

KOSTOV: So, we’ll do one of these and then one of those. Hopefully we do some sci-fi and fantasy stuff to bring out fantasy creatures from the Bulgarian mythology into the world. The next one is this creature that we're developing called “bolotnik,” which is like a swamp thing. It's a very, very, very cool story that we're working on.

I love sci-fi and horror, so this sounds like it's right up my alley. That's immediately what I'm gonna go do after this is probably Google everything about this creature. Also, it's a big deal that your first feature through this company is now the official Bulgarian selection for the Academy Awards, and really, no matter what happens, that in and of itself is a big deal. So, congratulations on that.

KOSTOV: Thank you so much.

There Will Be "a Lot of Surprises" in 'The White Lotus' Season 3

Julian, I have a specific upcoming project that I must ask you about. White Lotus Season 3, can you tell me anything about your character?

KOSTOV: Nothing you don't know from the press release, but he is Russian. There's gonna be a lot of surprises, I think.

This is an absolutely stacked ensemble. You're probably well aware of what everyone is capable of, but can you name one specific person in that cast that just so far-exceeded your expectations?

KOSTOV: I don't know if I can single anyone out, and I got to work with quite a few people. I can't separate them. Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, they're incredible, and they're so good in this. You're gonna die.

