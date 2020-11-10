‘Borat 2’ Star Maria Bakalova Takes the Next Step in Her Acting Career

After rocketing to fame with her breakout performance in Borat 2, Maria Bakalova has taken the next step in her burgeoning career, as the 24-year-old Bulgarian actress has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

CAA will immediately begin to procure roles for Bakalova and set her up on general meetings with various filmmakers, creators and casting directors so that Hollywood can get to know her beyond her hilarious turn as Borat’s daughter, Tutar.

Borat 2 was released on Amazon Prime Video in the days leading up to the election, and though disgraced politician Rudy Giuliani stole most of the subsequent headlines for looking like a pervert, it was Bakalova who made a lasting impression. She completely buys into Sacha Baron Cohen‘s provocative premise and really leaves it all out there on camera for the world to see.

Bakalova studied acting at both the National School of Arts in Burgas and the National Academy for Theatre and Film Arts in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, so she’s a classically trained performer who can also play the flute. Bakalova came well-prepared to improvise alongside Cohen, resulting in one of the more memorable comedic performances of the past decade, right up there alongside Melissa McCarthy‘s supporting turn in Bridesmaids.

Speaking of which, McCarthy earned an Oscar nomination for her work in Bridesmaids, and many on the awards beat believe that Bakalova could accomplish the same feat, especially in a year like this one with so few studio movies in the mix.

Within hours of seeing Borat 2, this reporter put in interview requests for Bakalova with everyone connected to the actress, who to my knowledge, has yet to give a major interview. She’ll be a major coup for any outlet that lands her, and I suspect that CAA will help her navigate all the media requests in addition to finding the actress her next job — which shouldn’t be too hard.

Deadline broke the news of Bakalova's signing, reporting that she'll continue to be represented by Tom Jeggo at Insight Management, Julian Kostov at JupiterLights, and Public Eye Communications.