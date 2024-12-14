Angelina Jolie has taken on several iconic roles over the years, including Maleficent, Lara Croft, and more recently, Thena in Eternals. Her latest challenge comes from taking on the role of Maria Callas, the greatest opera singer ever, in the latest Netflix Original biopic, Maria. The film recently premiered on Netflix and has quickly risen to the top 10, sitting in the #8 spot, which is impressive but still perhaps not as high as many Netflix Originals reach during their first days on the platform. In addition to Jolie, Maria also stars Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, and Haluk Bilginer, and the film currently sits at matching scores of 73% from both critics and audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. It is also playing in select theaters while also streaming on Netflix.

Maria was written by Steven Knight and directed by Pablo Larraín. Knight most recently created the series Rogue Heroes, which stars Jack O’Connell and Alfie Allen and is currently streaming on Freevee. He also worked with Elisabeth Moss on The Veil, an FX Original thriller series that’s streaming on Hulu, which came a few years after he concluded work on See, the Apple TV+ Original series starring Jason Momoa. Knight also worked with Larraín in 2021 on Spencer, the docudrama starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana and Sally Hawkins. Knight is also known for his work on Serenity, the 2019 mystery thriller that reunited Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway after their work on Interstellar, and he also wrote and directed Locke, the 2013 crime thriller starring Tom Hardy alongside Olivia Colman and Andrew Scott. He famously created the Peaky Blinders series starring Cillian Murphy.

What Else Is Popular on Netflix?

After premiering on Netflix last week and making a quick climb to the top of the charts, Megan Fox’s Subservience has been displaced in the #1 spot by It Ends With Us, the controversial Colleen Hoover adaptation starring Blake Lively that earned a fortune at the box office. Our Little Secret, the Christmas romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan, is also sitting comfortably at the #4 spot in the Netflix top 10, followed closely by Mary (not to be confused with Maria), a biblical biopic starring Anthony Hopkins. Jason Sudeikis’ We’re The Millers and Liam Neeson’s Run All Night also round out the back end of the Netflix top 10.

Maria stars Angelina Jolie and was written by Steven Knight. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Maria on Netflix.

Your changes have been saved 5 10 Maria Maria follows the renowned opera diva Maria Callas as she lives in seclusion in Paris during her later years. Despite her deteriorating health, Callas receives an intriguing invitation to tour, prompting reflection on the legacy and influence of her storied career in the world of opera. Director Pablo Larrain Cast Angelina Jolie , Pierfrancesco Favino , Alba Rohrwacher , Haluk Bilginer , Kodi Smit-McPhee , Valeria Golino , Stephen Ashfield , Alessandro Bressanello , Vincent Macaigne , Lydia Korniordou , Rebecka Johnston , Botond Bartus , Marcell Lengyel , Philipp Droste , Jeremy Wheeler , Luca Gréta Felhalmi , Zora Gerda Fejes , Kay Madsen , Toma Hrisztov , Christiana Aloneftis , Aggelina Papadopoulou Runtime 123 Minutes Writers Steven Knight Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX