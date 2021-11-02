Mariah Carey is coming back to Apple TV+ for a second Christmas special! The holiday celebrations can officially start now, as Apple and Carey have announced that the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer will return to Apple TV+ with an all-new holiday special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues. This is the second year in a row that Carey will be releasing a Christmas Special on the platform.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues will bring the multi-platinum, and multi-Grammy Award-winning music icon Carey together with the Grammy-nominated worldwide artist Khalid and the Grammy-winning legend Kirk Franklin for the first and only performance of their new holiday single, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” on Apple TV+.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues is being executive produced by Carey, along with Tim Case, Charleen Manca, and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand, and will be directed by film and music video director Joseph Kahn, who will also serve as an executive producer for Supply & Demand, the production company of world-renowned music videos and features.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues is coming following the success of last year’s Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which is still available to be streamed on the platform. Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special told the story of Carey helping the North Pole solve a “holiday cheer crisis." It was also a very star-studded holiday special with appearances from Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Billy Eichner, Tiffany Haddish, Leslie Odom Jr., Bette Midler, and more. Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special was also co-directed by Roman Coppola and Hamish Hamilton.

It is currently unannounced what the story of the special will be or what guests are set to join Carey in the special, but if last year’s special is any indication, there will be a few.

The holiday special is set to debut globally on Apple TV+ in December. Be sure to stay with Collider for the official release date, trailer, and any other announcements regarding the special.

