Count on the Queen of Christmas Pop Songs, the one and only Mariah Carey, to serve up something to make our 2020 holiday season as merry as possible. Earlier this week, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Carey's new holiday show, Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special. Like many celebrity-driven holiday specials that have gone before, Carey will be front and center performing some of the biggest tunes of the season. Joining her is a star-studded supporting cast that includes Billy Eichner, Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Misty Copeland, and Snoop Dogg.

The trailer for Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special teases the timely reason for this holiday special. Haddish, who serves as the narrator, reveals that Carey has apparently charged herself with delivering a North Pole-sized dose of seasonal whimsy and delight to the world with her music. It's been a rough AF 2020, but if there is one person who knows what we all need (namely, immaculately choreographed and costumed musical performances with festive skits in between them) to make our spirits bright, it's Carey. The trailer also hints that the previously mentioned supporting cast of stars will be popping up throughout the special to either perform or have some fun with Carey. There is a lot to absorb in such a brief trailer but I really need more intel on Eichner's role in this special — and why he's dressed as an elf?!

Image via Apple TV+

In addition to Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special airing on Apple TV+, Apple has announced the special will be accompanied by a companion soundtrack full of Carey's holiday songs and new interpretations of old favorites, also released on Friday, December 4. Additionally, the soundtrack single and music video for "Oh, Santa!", co-written by and featuring Carey with Hudson and Grande, will also arrive on December 4. All new music will be released on Apple Music, naturally.

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special debuts globally on Apple TV+ on December 4. Watch the very merry trailer for Carey's special below. Get even more Apple TV+ updates here.

Here's the synopsis and poster for Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special:

Carey has invited a special lineup of guest superstars including Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, and Mykal-Michelle Harris, all to take part in this one-of-a-kind holiday event. Extra special appearances are also made by Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe.Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there's only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.

Share Share Tweet Email

The 29 Most Rewatchable Movies Ever Made These films refuse to get old.