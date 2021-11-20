The official trailer has dropped for the queen of Christmastime, Mariah Carey’s new holiday special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues. A follow-up to last year’s installment, The Magic Continues is set to release globally on Apple TV+ on December 3. Gilded gowns and beautiful sets serve as a reminder that Carey is synonymous with glitz and glamour.

This year’s tidings include a new original single, "Fall In Love At Christmas," which Carey will perform with pop phenom Khalid and 16-time Grammy winner Kirk Franklin in its debut. Carey will also perform a new rendition of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" and open the special with her holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Other announced guests in this year's celebration will include Apple Music radio DJ Zane Lowe and Carey's twins, Moroccan and Monroe. In the trailer, amid a slew of stylish dancers, Carey tells Lowe:

"I can't not celebrate Christmas with the world."

Last year’s show, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special (which is still available to stream), featured guests such as E.G.O. winner Jennifer Hudson, fellow superstar and Christmas pop princess Ariana Grande, along with Tiffany Haddish, Snoop Dogg, and Billy Eichner. Moving from last year’s direction under Roman Coppola, The Magic Continues will instead be helmed by film and music video director Joseph Kahn. Carey will executive produce with Supply & Demand partners Tim Case, Charleen Manca, and Matthew Turke.

More collaborations with AppleTV+ could be coming, Carey hinted at in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year. "They've been the best partners I've ever worked with, in terms of everybody's attention to detail and thinking outside the box. For me to have a creative partner like that is huge."

