Freya Allan, known to global audiences for her standout performance as Princess Cirilla (Ciri) in Netflix’s hit fantasy series The Witcher, has been cast in the title role of Marianne Faithfull for the upcoming biopic, which is for now titled Faithfull and is being pitched to buyers by the U.K.’s Altitude Film Sales. The film will chart the highs, lows, and eventual resurgence of the iconic 1960s British pop star who recently tragically passed away in London on January 30, 2025.

The biopic will be helmed by Zaida Bergroth, lauded for her work on the Finnish biopic Tove who has also co-written the screenplay with producer Julia Taylor-Stanley, who has long been attached to doing a Marianne Faithfull biopic — she had been working on a previously announced biopic on the titular singer until it fell apart. The good thing this time around, however, is that both of them are determined to bring the project to life! However, it’s sad that the news tragically comes after the passing of the late singer.

Faithfull rose to prominence in 1964 with the single “As Tears Go By,” co-written by Rolling Stones members Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, alongside their manager Andrew Loog Oldham. In fact, beyond her chart success, Faithfull became widely recognized for her relationship with Jagger. The pair’s exploits made headlines during Britain’s swinging 1960s and so one goal with this biopic is to explore the singer’s journey from being a teenage sensation to a troubled icon. So of course, playing the other big name (Jagger) is none other than the Sex Education actor Jojo Macari.

Marianne Faithfull’s Life Had a Downward Spiral After Becoming Famous