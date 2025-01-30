Grammy-nominated singer Marianne Faithfull, known for a string of hits across the 60s including "As Tears Go By” and “This Little Bird”, has died aged 78.

A spokesperson confirmed the singer died in London on Thursday surrounded by her nearest and dearest, in a statement issued to the media today. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter, and actress Marianne Faithfull,” the statement read. “Marianne passed away peacefully in London today in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed.”

Faithfull was born in 1946 in Hampstead, London, in the United Kingdom. She was discovered at the age of just 17 by Andrew Loog Oldham, the manager of rock icons The Rolling Stones. Oldham, along with Rolling Stones members Keith Richards and Mick Jagger penned track, "As Tears Go By", which went on to become Faithfull's first single in 1964. The group famously released their own version of the song a year later.

Marianne Faithfull's "Broken English" is Still Considered Amongst the Most Influential Albums of the Last Two Decades

Faithfull quickly became known for her distinctive raspy vocal and went on to release a slate of studio albums including her self-entitled album, "Marianne Faithfull " in 1965, "Blazing Away" and "Strange Weather" in 1987, and "Broken English" in 1979. "Broken English" is still, to date, regarded as one of Faithfull's most compelling works offering a much more personal, edgy and raw sound. It also marked something of a rebirth for Faithfull, after a period of personal struggles including homelessness and a battle with addiction. The album resonated widely, rightfully earning Faithfull a nomination at the Grammy Awards.

Her rise to fame was further cemented by a string of leading film roles including the likes of comedy I'll Never Forget What's'isname (1967), erotic romance The Girl on a Motorcycle (1968), Hamlet (1969) where she played Ophelia and drama Irina Palm (2007).

Over her six-decade-long career, the iconic singer released a grand total of 21 studio albums, many of which are still hailed today for their impact and influence on rock music, a legacy that will continue in the years to come. Her long-lasting impact was honored back in 2009 when Faithfull received the World Lifetime Achievement Award at the Women's World Awards and was made a commandeur of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the government of France.