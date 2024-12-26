It's no surprise that British powerhouse actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste is getting a lot of praise for her latest role in the Mike Leigh film Hard Truths. Already Oscar-nominated for another Mike Leigh film, Secrets & Lies, there's a renewed buzz around her this awards season. Other than her film work, Jean-Baptiste has been known for her great TV performances in shows like Without a Trace. But her one-season role in the hit series Broadchurch is one of her best, and least talked about, performances. With an already stellar cast and a massively successful first season, Jean-Baptiste steps into the Season 2 role of a complicated character arriving in this tight-knit town after tragedy strikes to do a nearly impossible task.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste Plays a Complex Defense Barrister in 'Broadchurch' Season 2

In Season 2, Marianne Jean-Baptiste plays Sharon Bishop, a defense barrister who is struggling to find a win. When the case is brought to her to defend Joe Miller (Matthew Gravelle), the man accused of murdering 11-year-old Danny Latimer in the town of Broadchurch (the mystery of which was the story of the first season), she initially refuses the job. The case is not at all a slam dunk, considering Joe confessed to the police but is now choosing to plead guilty. After reviewing the case, however, and learning that her former superior, Jocelyn (Charlotte Rampling), is representing the Latimers, she chooses to accept the nearly impossible task of acquitting Joe.

As the trial progresses, Sharon is forced to navigate the fine line between justice and personal morality. She's working alongside fellow barrister Abby (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), who is objectively awful and cares only about winning the case, even though she admits out loud that Joe is guilty. While Abby is a very unsympathetic character, Sharon is a bit more complicated. Jean-Baptiste infuses empathy and humanity into an easily hatable character, revealing some deep personal struggles she's grappling with.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste's Infuses Humanity Into a Morally Complicated Character

Close

On the surface, Sharon seems like a character built for audiences to hate, but with Jean-Baptiste in the role, it’s impossible not to feel empathy for her. It turns out that, unlike Abby, her desire to win goes much deeper, emotionally. Throughout the season, Sharon visits her young son Jonah in prison, who is serving a six-year sentence. It's revealed that Sharon initially asked Jocelyn to defend her son, but she refused, simply because she didn't like her enough. The complicated dynamic between the two women and how it evolves over the season is one of the show's most compelling aspects.

Now, Sharon is desperately trying to get him moved to a safer prison after he's attacked, while simultaneously defending a man that she knows is guilty. Sharon's belief in the justice system is constantly shaken and Jean-Baptiste’s portrayal allows viewers to see the cracks in her seemingly unflappable exterior, showing how the moral struggles of the case take a toll on her. In many ways, Sharon has more in common with characters like Beth Latimer (Jodie Whittaker) and Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman), all mothers grieving and suffering in their own way. They've all been let down by the justice system, and, like Ellie, Sharon must grapple with separating her identity as a mother from her job.

Jean-Baptiste dazzles in scenes where Sharon owns the courtroom, carefully and powerfully interrogating a witness or delivering statements to the jury. But, in the quieter moments when she's alone, looking at childhood photos of her son with a single tear streaming down her cheek, is where she truly shines. She is a woman torn between her duty as a defense attorney and the personal sacrifices she makes to protect her son and preserve her own integrity. Thanks to her talents and gravitas, Marianne Jean-Baptiste effortlessly stepped into the world of Broadchurch and her nuanced performance made a lasting impact on fans and critics alike, making her one of the most memorable characters of the series.